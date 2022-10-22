Over the past few weeks, Monolith Soft has rolled out some software updates for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and it seems the patch notes left out one minor change in Version 1.2.0. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

As spotted by some fans of the game on Twitter (via Noisy Pixel), this particular update - introducing the wave 2 DLC has made an adjustment in a cutscene shortly after Chapter 5's narrative point.

In the cutscene featuring N and Z, a sword model has been changed to better fit the story. This was originally noticed by Twitter user @ui_frara, and then highlighted by @TheJeminiteLaw:

pic.twitter.com/nQxZPn0wnX You’re right! The update did change his sword to his own version of the Sword of Origin https://t.co/zh0qhBqa61 October 19, 2022

If you've already finished the main game, or have passed this point in the game, you likely wouldn't have even noticed this change yet as it is such a minor adjustment.

Version 1.2.0 was followed by the release of Version 1.2.1 yesterday, which apparently "fixed some issues to make the game more enjoyable". You can read more in our previous story:

