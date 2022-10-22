Over the past few weeks, Monolith Soft has rolled out some software updates for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and it seems the patch notes left out one minor change in Version 1.2.0. Warning: Spoilers ahead.
As spotted by some fans of the game on Twitter (via Noisy Pixel), this particular update - introducing the wave 2 DLC has made an adjustment in a cutscene shortly after Chapter 5's narrative point.
In the cutscene featuring N and Z, a sword model has been changed to better fit the story. This was originally noticed by Twitter user @ui_frara, and then highlighted by @TheJeminiteLaw:
If you've already finished the main game, or have passed this point in the game, you likely wouldn't have even noticed this change yet as it is such a minor adjustment.
Version 1.2.0 was followed by the release of Version 1.2.1 yesterday, which apparently "fixed some issues to make the game more enjoyable". You can read more in our previous story:
Did you spot this cutscene change? Comment down below.
[source noisypixel.net, via destructoid.com]
I haven’t gotten to this part yet, but how will I appreciate the difference if I don’t read the spoilers? Decisions, decisions.
Nice spoiler by the way.
With all due respect to people still playing the game... it's better not to click on things that are very likely to be spoilers. That's kinda on you. Consider the words "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" to be a spoiler warning.
@Thoughts so is that your way of saying I shouldn’t read it?
I do tend to avoid articles for games I'm still playing when I want to avoid spoilers, but most sites these days don't seem to really give much warning at all. In this case, if you're viewing this page on anything but a phone, by the time you see the spoiler warning the tweet is already in view.
The one which really gets me is the case of spoilers for remasters. Writers seem to usually assume that anybody who will play the remaster played the original making spoilers are fair game. How often do you hear phrases along the lines of "spoilers for a decade old game, I guess"?
On topic: This is quite a cool change.
Shulk, did you see what I did there?!
That is a neat change to do.
@JokerCK they warned there was a spoiler ahead. Did you click on the tweet without reading a word of the article?
So having not even started the game - that didn't feel spoilerish to me at all. Considering I don't even know what it looked like prior or who the people mentioned are.
I can't even recall what his sword looked like in earlier versions...
I'd love to replay the game again, but I want to hold for after the DLC is released in its entirety or at least has a release date.
That not big of a change or even plot point if I'm being honest.
But I guess that new sword design sets him slightly apart from Noah.
@iLikeUrAttitude What you just said was probably a bigger spoiler tbh.
@HeeHo I don't get see how thats a spoiler but I'll take your word for it and tag it.
