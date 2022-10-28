Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Thunderful has unveiled a charming new adventure titled called Wavetale, which combines the fluid traversal of PlayStation classic Journey with the action and puzzle elements seen in The Legend of Zelda.

Out December 12th on Switch and other consoles, the game is a visual feast, utilising an abstract art style to depict wonderful vistas and beautiful architecture. We're definitely excited for this one!

Here's some more info from Thunderful:

Traverse calm waters and surging waves as Sigrid, a young girl who befriends a mysterious shadow that provides her with the power to walk on water in this stunning story-driven adventure. Surf the waters of a submerged city, unravel stories of the past, save the islanders from mysterious sea creatures and discover secrets hidden deep under the surface.

Is this one you're looking to pick up now that you've seen the trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!