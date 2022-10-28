Publisher Thunderful has unveiled a charming new adventure titled called Wavetale, which combines the fluid traversal of PlayStation classic Journey with the action and puzzle elements seen in The Legend of Zelda.
Out December 12th on Switch and other consoles, the game is a visual feast, utilising an abstract art style to depict wonderful vistas and beautiful architecture. We're definitely excited for this one!
Here's some more info from Thunderful:
Traverse calm waters and surging waves as Sigrid, a young girl who befriends a mysterious shadow that provides her with the power to walk on water in this stunning story-driven adventure. Surf the waters of a submerged city, unravel stories of the past, save the islanders from mysterious sea creatures and discover secrets hidden deep under the surface.
That looks amazing, so hope someone picks it up and does a physical
Oooh prettyyyy! I'll keep an eye out for it.
It definitely has a very unique and interesting art style...I'll keep an eye out for this one
Looks really solid and the voice acting is solid (though that might be the trailer, only). A little concerned about frame rate hitches even though this is also targeting more powerful consoles... maybe spotty capturing? But the visual design is very appealing to me, and the "feel" of the game play seems fluid and fun from what I can tell just from seeing it in motion.
Also, the trailer is almost all gameplay, with the theme and characters expressed through the audio. This is how I like game trailers to be.
There's a demo on Steam if you wanna check it out.
Looks impressive, can't wait to know more.
Oh, this is lush! Oozes Zelda inspiration without being too obvious about it. (I will concede, my heart sank with the initial piano plonking, but glad that took a back seat. Someone knew what they were doing lol.)
I really like the simplistic geometry and shading on the character models. It invokes a WW type cell-shading while still keeping to its own style. I really hope this one turns out well.
Yes, Nintendo was the first company to come up with cel shading and a plot setting that takes place on islands surrounded by waters.
@DripDropCop146 There is a difference between inventing something and popularising something, unfortunately.
Looks awesome.
Whoa! That looks incredible! I hadn't even heard of it before today. Reminds me a bit of Rime too, which I loved.
