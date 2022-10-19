The latest GfK data for September's UK console sales is now in and the figures show that the Nintendo Switch had a healthy boost thanks, in large part, to a little game called Splatoon 3.
Now, we're not certain whether you have heard of this one - admittedly, the release was a pretty small affair. Over the course of its first month, Splatoon 3 managed to become Japan's best-selling video game of 2022, and make up around 70% of the country's boxed sales - not bad going for a little indie title.
The GfK data shows that a similar feat was achieved in the UK last month. According to the report (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz), September saw a 44% uplift in sales of Switch consoles on August's totals, thanks to Splatoon 3's huge popularity.
The game ranked fourth in the overall highest selling games of the month (behind Fifa 22, Grand Theft Auto V and NBA 2K23) although it is worth bearing in mind that Nintendo does not disclose its digital data for these counts, so the total sales will undoubtedly be higher. If we were looking at boxed sales alone, Splatoon 3 ranked second overall.
The full chart for the UK's best-selling games of September can be found below:
|Position
|Title
|1
|FIFA 23 (EA)
|2
|Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)
|3
|NBA 2K23 (2K Games)
|4
|Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)*
|5
|The Last of Us: Part 1 (Sony)
|6
|Saints Row (Deep Silver)
|7
|Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)
|8
|F1 22 (Codemasters)
|9
|Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)*
|10
|Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)*
|11
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros)
|12
|Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo)*
|13
|Riders Republic (Ubisoft)
|14
|Dead Island: Definitive Edition (Deep Silver)
|15
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)
|16
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft)
|17
|Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar)
|18
|Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)
|19
|WWE 2K22 (2K Games)
|20
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (Konami)
The report shows that while yearly console sales are still down 35.5% in the UK, September was a good month across the board, with over 176,000 machines sold between Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft.
Yes, it was a huge month for Splatoon 3 overall, but it is nice to see that this directly impacted Switch sales as the console undoubtedly moves into the final chapter of its lifespan.
Did you get a Switch especially for Splatoon 3? Let us know in the comments below!
[source gamesindustry.biz]
Comments (18)
It's very ironic. All three Splatoon games generated a lot of skeptism surrounding the level of success, but now we know that all three games are mega hit successes for Nintendo.
Got to be close for best selling console this year. Come on Switch, you can do it!
Another 40 million and switch can take top spot of best selling console of all time.
Who is still buying GTA5 in such hordes that it tops off at #2 in September?
And Dead Island!? Wait, what!? Is that real?
@ModdedInkling Nintendo is another level
I traded my v2 for Splatoon Switch and will get Pokemon Switch as well later.
@GVIL
Not sure if the Switch will make the best selling console of all time.
One theory if they released a Switch Pro that stayed within the Switch family then probably yes.
As I would treble dip from original Switch to OLED to Switch Pro.
Will be interesting to see if Nintendo take that tactic so they can say they have the best selling console of all time.
I badly want an OLED but I can’t afford it, or more accurately, justify the purchase at the minute.
@somnambulance Dead Island still selling doesn't surprise me. The Definitive edition of it (also Riptide) runs really well (60 fps almost flawlessly).
I've actually started to see it as something like a semi classic; combat is actually really good when you get hang of it plus the setting (and artwork) is really good (Paradise Hotel gone really wrong )
@somnambulance It's the second best selling game of all time, over 170 million copies as of last month. It's never sold less than 10 million copies in a year. The only game that's ever sold more copies is Minecraft at 238 million as of last month.
my first dip in the ink has been a blast, so not surprised it's doing so well. Very glad I brought it! Received my copy of Mario and Rabbids SoH today so expecting that one to be up there in the charts as well, as it's great too! TMNT still hanging on in there which is great to see. Hopefully a NES, SNES, N64 and Gamecube Star Wars collection gets the same treatment soon??!! Fingers crossed
@ModdedInkling almost 5 million on WiiU is very impressive, considering it only had a user base of 13 million plus….glad it’s doing well for Nintendo and the franchise. I don’t care for these types of game except campaign/single player….but I love the universe…. Has a lot of charm and Nintendo magic.
@somnambulance maybe the discs are extra fragile. Seriously though at some point the game must stop selling because there’s no one left to buy it
How did PS5 outsell Switch in the UK for the month of September... especially with Splatoon 3?
How is it due to Splatoon if it's in 4th? Lol
@Dezzy70 I guess I'll say it for the umpteenth time..it's not feasible to do a Switch Pro with China constantly threatening Taiwan, which makes 60% of the worlds semiconductors. They'd have to dramatically increase the price and still have a mass shortage. Ah why bother, I don't think anybody here understands video game world doesn't exist solely by itself out of real world conflict.
Meteoric in Japan yes but in the UK:
"Splatoon 3 from Nintendo manages No.4. The Switch title has been a steady seller all month"
Calm down on the hyperbole!
„A little indie title“ ?! Splatoon is a major Nintendo franchise. Seriously…
Its like EA, rockstar , nintendo, nintendo, nintendo, nintendo, nintendo, mojang, nintendo, nintendo ubisoft.
Tap here to load 18 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...