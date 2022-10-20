Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Two Point Campus is in the process of launching its ver. 2.0 update on all consoles, with PC, Xbox and Playstation receiving it today, and Switch coming 'as soon as possible' after the studio has run some final tests.

The update is all about bringing the spooky season of Halloween to the game, with festive decorations and costumes a-plenty. Check out the above video to see ver. 2.0 in all its gorey - sorry, glory.

A new challenge mode will also be added to the game in the update, providing you with two brand new storylines: 'The Siege of Noblestead' and 'Pumpkin High'.

Without further ado, here are the full patch notes:

Two Point Campus Halloween Update (ver. 2.0)

Challenge Mode

Delve into our new devilish challenges to cement your high score on the leaderboard. There are two challenges to get your fangs stuck into:

- The Siege of Noblestead - a groaning mob is amassing on campus (and no, it's not the morning after a party!). Lord Blaggard is in no mood for an undead horde, can you keep them at bay?

- Pumpkin High - orange you glad you enrolled? Nefaria Munch has transfigured your students into her Pumpkin Headed minions, and they really need help carving out study time...

Student Customisation & New Items

We have three spooktakular new outfits available for staff and students, where wolf we be without the odd distraction in the academic calendar?

Make sure your classrooms aren't feeling left out from the fancy dress party, deck them out with our new eerie items, designed to set the perfect haunting mood. The whole County is getting into the spirit, so keep an eye out for all the in-game changes with this Halloween refresh (or rather de-fresh, where did all these cobwebs come from?!). New Things

- New challenge game mode & customisation feature

- Spooky songs so sinister you'll shake and shudder in surprise!

- Frightfully refreshed items for a breath of fresh scare:

- Batty windows

- Don't look under dorm beds...

- All organic ominous orange pumpkin planters

- Even the most diligent janitor can't hold up against the onslaught of cobwebs...

- Free creepy creative items: pumpkins, a spooky tree, terrifying table, wallpaper, bunting and even more pumpkins!

- Ghastly theming changes:

- Mysterious metamap

- Gastronomy has been spirited away...

- There are 199 steps to climb the Knights tower, be careful you don't get tangled!

- Who're these apparitions on Spiffinmoore? (are they paying tuition?)

- ...and much more spookiness for you to find!

While the update is not available to Switch as it stands, Two Point Studios' message seems to suggest that it won't be long until the spooky season comes to the Nintendo console.

What do you make of this latest update? Anything you're excited to try out? Let us know your scary selections in the comments below!