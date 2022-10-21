Note. After receiving a statement of correction from Dotemu, we've updated the headline and the article below to clarify that this revenue figure relates to the publisher's global revenue in total, from all its activities, not to the total revenue generated from just this game.

For many of us, this summer's gaming was defined by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - a title so enjoyable that we dubbed it 'the best Turtles beat 'em up ever made' in our glowing review. As Focus Entertainment has just released its financial report for the last quarter (thanks, Go Nintendo), we were interested to see what the turtles managed to bring in for the company, and it looks like they did well.

According to the report round-up in Game Developer, Focus Entertainment took time to praise Dotemu — one of its subsidiary branches and the publishers on Shredder's Revenge — for its good performance with the game, announcing that the turtles helped contribute to a quarterly revenue of €22.9 million (roughly $22 million) for the publisher in the second quarter. We reported back in July that Shredder's Revenge had sold over one million copies within its first month of release.

While these numbers are great to see, the report was not quite so positive on the state of Focus Entertainment as a whole. The company reported a 38% drop in revenue from last year's takings, matching the steady decline that we have seen across the video game industry throughout 2022.

However, according to Focus Entertainment, this does not come as too much of a surprise. The second quarter has not seen any major releases for the company and its Q2 predictions, therefore, do not differ too much from its overall takings.

Be that as it may, it is good to see that Shredder's Revenge put in a strong performance. If there was ever reason for a follow-up, it is this... hint, hint.

