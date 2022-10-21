Note. After receiving a statement of correction from Dotemu, we've updated the headline and the article below to clarify that this revenue figure relates to the publisher's global revenue in total, from all its activities, not to the total revenue generated from just this game.
For many of us, this summer's gaming was defined by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - a title so enjoyable that we dubbed it 'the best Turtles beat 'em up ever made' in our glowing review. As Focus Entertainment has just released its financial report for the last quarter (thanks, Go Nintendo), we were interested to see what the turtles managed to bring in for the company, and it looks like they did well.
According to the report round-up in Game Developer, Focus Entertainment took time to praise Dotemu — one of its subsidiary branches and the publishers on Shredder's Revenge — for its good performance with the game, announcing that the turtles helped contribute to a quarterly revenue of €22.9 million (roughly $22 million) for the publisher in the second quarter. We reported back in July that Shredder's Revenge had sold over one million copies within its first month of release.
While these numbers are great to see, the report was not quite so positive on the state of Focus Entertainment as a whole. The company reported a 38% drop in revenue from last year's takings, matching the steady decline that we have seen across the video game industry throughout 2022.
However, according to Focus Entertainment, this does not come as too much of a surprise. The second quarter has not seen any major releases for the company and its Q2 predictions, therefore, do not differ too much from its overall takings.
Be that as it may, it is good to see that Shredder's Revenge put in a strong performance. If there was ever reason for a follow-up, it is this... hint, hint.
[source gonintendo.com, via gamedeveloper.com]
Comments (36)
Awesome game.
That a disgusting amount of profit, they could have sold the game for half the price and made a tidy sum. GREED!!!
Very well deserved! This is what we need - simple concepts done well. I always loved beat 'em ups, from the moment I first played Double Dragon in the 1980s, and I felt a bit left behind when they began to be replaced with vs. fighters. Needless to say, I'm overjoyed to see the genre coming back, and with great style too. New Golden Axe and Final Fight next, please!
@dew12333 Revenue and profit are two entirely different things. The game has a comparative pricetag as most modern indies since 2020 and was on Gamepass as well.
And if you read the rest of the report, you’ll notice that the publisher actually has a significant decline in their earning year-over-year from last year currently. A 38% drop is pretty awful. I know in my business, we feel we’ve failed if we’ve not generated 10% growth year-over-year in revenue, which is simply money earned before money is spent. In a business, multiple products are made to support each other and ensure that future endeavors can be made. In gaming, we want quality games like this to be successful and financially viable because it continues developers making them. Remember it costs money to produce games.
@dew12333 @somnambulance Even if it was profit, the game was excellent and would've only made that much because people were willing to pay for it because it was a quality product. It deserves every penny it earned.
Well deserved as it was true to the source material. I personally don't think it is as good as Streets of Rage 4. Look forward to seeing what they produce next. Maybe new Golden Axe 🙂
Excellent hope they bring more of this kind of stuff to consoles I personally love the game yes it’s technically not as accomplished as SOR4 but I think it has more personality than SOR4 everyone who has tried it on my switch has gone on to buy it whether it be for switch PlayStation or Xbox
It deserves it.
Give these guys the X-Men or Simpsons IP to make spiritual successors to those Konami arcade games!
You really can't fault the team/s behind this game... and let's remember that the goal for every company is to generate sufficient revenue, and attain a solid EBIT % so that they may continue to exist & develop etc.
Any claims of 'evil capitalistic greed' can surely be refuted in the case of this game?
TMNT: SR is a quality game, and (IMO) was sold at a very reasonable price-point that was in line with acceptable market level for indie games of this quality. IIRC, there were no quality issues or bugs at launch - nor any broken promises regarding performance/spec etc.
The guys behind this game basically smashed it, created an immaculate product and sold as a reasonable price. They deserve to enjoy the financial fruits of their labour, and as consumers we should be championing this - and encouraging the devs with their next project/output!
(NB. my tune would be different had this been a 70 £GBP release and a buggy mess at launch... obviously/thankfully it was neither!)
Now if only Limited Run Games would ship out their copies. On top of looking forward to playing the game, I kind of want that free pizza.
@dew12333 Pro tip. You need to add /sarcasm at the end when you post jokes like that.
@dew12333 lets make a video crying, asking for them to donate to a charity...
Cool. Personally that kind of game doesn't appeal to me, but obviously they did something right.
Would love to see a TMNT action/adventure game one day.
@Angelic_Lapras_King Yes please, I could get behind a new X-Men game similar to Shredder's Revenge.
Great game - well deserved! Here's hoping they make more like it.
@dew12333
The people who make these games do not owe any of us anything. I also think that the game was reasonably priced, especially considering the quality and replay factor. I understand that there are some people who jack up things like rent, internet access, etc.., but this is a video game, and you do not need this type of thing to live.
I bought this game on two different systems so I know I helped here, that aside it was a great game that I still go back and play around in. I hope we get more like this in the future.
Maybe this explains why I'm waiting a month after release to get my pre-order
They're certainly rolling in dough, they're enjoying a nice slice of action etc etc.
Great, I hope they're making part 2 now, or maybe remaking golden axe series with this graphics engine 😃
Still waiting for my damn copy from Amazon...its changed its release date like 4 times, was supposed to get it tomorrow but its pushed back till next week....😥
Great game! Could do with some DLC to add more play value at some point.
I am happy for Dotemu. Shredders Revenge is my favourite Turtles game now. This game shows that it is very much possible to make retro games nowadays that feel new but still right out of the old era.
This is the perfect game to buy on multiple platforms. I am getting the physical switch version and will likely buy it on ever other platform I play games on. Got to play it on Game Pass, but if anything needs support, it’s this game. It’s a love letter to all beat ‘em ups, not just Turtles.
@Dandare Streets of rage was geared and tuned to toward the die hard players who like to use advanced mechanics to rack up combos.
TMNT was geared towards a casual market so people who were just TMNT fans could play it but has enough dept to make it more appealing to the hardcore beat em up fans.
They are both great in their own rights both really enjoyable, great presentation.
These 2 games with River City Girls are my trinity of Switch Beatm em ups.
@AG_Awesome Insert winking emoji, I would but I am as good at adding sarcasm as I am emoji.
Still waiting for my copy from LRG. Played it and finished it on Gamepass, but I want a physical copy.
I’m still waiting on my physical copy.
An high-quality game that's made for everyone makes a lot of money? I'm shocked. SHOCKED!
... well I'm not that shocked.
Great to see companies put out a great product and get rewarded. Easily my favorite game of the year so far.
This and streets of rage were all that I could’ve asked for in a game akin to one’s I loved in the past. These two actually have become my favorite go twos for the games they are based off of. Like streets of rage 4, is like to see some added content for turtles.
Totally tubular story, awesome gameplay and gnarly multiplayer.
Now that we freaked the foots, mangled the mousers and totalled the technodrome with Turtle Power. What about Shreadder and Krang? Burned to toast? Vaporised to milkshake? Or escaped to dimension X?
Dudes and Dudettes at Dotemu - Please give us a sequel ASAP so we can find out
They deserve every penny.
One day.. waiting on a sale for this one
That's fantastic, hopefully they go adapt Golden Axe and Rival Turf next just like they did Street of Rage, Wonder Boy, and TMNT.
It would be awesome if they did something remiscent of TMNT I NES, but actually making it good, with the 80's TMNT cartoon aesehetics instead of sprites this time around. Make it feel like a living breathing version of the OG cartoon series.
Glad to hear sales are high in the sky. Obviously console sales shouldn't determin how much fun has with said game, but it typically guarantees a sequal. Time to throw a toitle' party pixelings.
