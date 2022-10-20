Pokémon Unite's next combatant has been revealed! Zoroark, Gen V's Illusion Fox Pokémon, will be coming to the MOBA on 27th October.

Zoroark was one of the new Pokémon discovered in a recent datamine for the game, and now TiMi Studio Group's battler has confirmed that the slate-coloured fox will be playable from next week. It joins other recent additions Scyther, Scizor, and Clefable.

Of the previously datamined Pokémon, the only one left to join the ranks is Sableye, though we're sure there will be plenty of other additions to the game in the future.

Recently, Aeos Gem prices have changed on both mobile and Switch platforms due to changes by platform holders. This was announced on Pokémon Unite's official Twitter account.

