Pokémon Unite's next combatant has been revealed! Zoroark, Gen V's Illusion Fox Pokémon, will be coming to the MOBA on 27th October.
Zoroark was one of the new Pokémon discovered in a recent datamine for the game, and now TiMi Studio Group's battler has confirmed that the slate-coloured fox will be playable from next week. It joins other recent additions Scyther, Scizor, and Clefable.
Of the previously datamined Pokémon, the only one left to join the ranks is Sableye, though we're sure there will be plenty of other additions to the game in the future.
Recently, Aeos Gem prices have changed on both mobile and Switch platforms due to changes by platform holders. This was announced on Pokémon Unite's official Twitter account.
Will you be playing as Zoroark? Let us know in the comments!
Comments (7)
Might get me back into the game, I love zoroark!
Gonna have to see which one of the next two I like more but I'm intrigued by both Zoroark and Sableye tbh.
Unite can do some super fun stuff with their its roster, imo.
Time to get back into the game, they finally added my boy!
Love zoroark so I'm glad to see it get some love, even if I don't play Unite. Wish it got into Pokkén.
Another one I've never heard of. At least he looks cool.
Scyther and Decidueye will remain my go to's though.
It will be interesting to see if Zoroark will impersonate another teammate to confuse the opponent
Just let me know when Zoroark arrives in Pokémon GO.
