We've officially been given our first look at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, but we're still eager to see (and hear) more. The movie's composer Brian Tyler recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at the musical side of the movie.
This included a picture of him at work, along with a look at the music sheet of a song titled 'Mario Suite Part 3'. Tyler has previously composed music for series like the Avengers, Iron Man, Fast & Furious and Star Trek.
"An amazing day recording The Super Mario Bros. Movie orchestra and choir! So excited for everyone to see this unbelievably amazing!"
This isn't the first time we've heard about the music in the Mario movie. Jack Black has previously mentioned how Bowser will have a "musical side" in the film and we also found out Keegan-Michael Key improvised a song for Toad.
Mario's longtime composer Koji Kondo, who is responsible for some of the most iconic Super Mario songs, is helping out with the music in the upcoming movie as well.
The Mario movie debuts in cinemas on 7th April 2023.
I don’t know music notes, I need someone to play what it’s like!
Oooh! It goes “doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-DOO”!
I'm really excited to hear the music. Knowing that Koji Kondo is working with this composer gives me hope that it's gonna be awesome
I really hope they make a Video Game based on this movie, it looks amazing
Looks like a Waltz type music judging from the music tempo.
Man cant wait for this movie!
@Maxz
Nah man, it goes beep boop boop bop beep boop boop bop
I was reading fast and just saw 'Mario Movie Composer' and 'Sneak Peak' from the headline, and thought we were gonna hear a bit of the film music. Awwh.😫😔
Unless I’m mistaken, the only score of Mr. Tyler‘s I’ve crossed paths with is the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Movie. I distinctly remember thinking the music was the best thing about that flick, so I’m totally on board with this project! The recent teaser completely turned around my previously grumpy-grump-negative mindset, and I couldn’t be happier! 😄
Edit: Oh, I’m totally mistaken. I’m definitely familiar with other movies he’s scored. Guess that one was just fresh on my mind. Either way, cool!
@Anti-Matter Nothing there to suggest the tempo, and that’s not a waltz.
@PBandSmelly I saw what you did there. Nice.
I meant to comment it on the article, but I forgot to, but regarding how Keegan-Michael Key improvised a song for Toad, I just remember the last time Toad sang a song. He got turned into a Goomba as a result. Here's what he sang:
“Ain't got no water anywhere, food's bad, so's the air, got no resources, in a great big stupor, all because of the evil King Koopa!”
@Anti-Matter The time signature and tempo are both hidden, probably deliberately. You can’t play it properly without them! Looks like he deliberately cut off the left side of the music and covered what was probably a time signature/tempo in the bottom centre of the pic. It’s not a calm piece though, with lots of stabs (short notes played louder than the rest.)
This is the opening of the Ground Theme from SMB1, just with some extra flourishes.
@PBandSmelly Beep beep boop? Bop? Beep boop beep!
@SlowPokemon It’s the main theme. If you look at the top it’s extra flourishes for a flute and oboe, but the under that the notes follow the standard theme. Though there is a shift in tone on the bottom half of the page.
It starts out high D-D-D-A-E, then shifts to E#-E#-E#-D-A. The underground theme is 3 neighboring notes like E-E-C#-C#-D-D in quick succession.
To come to this conclusion, I’m assuming the song is in the key of C with a temporary deviation to D on the bottom half of the page. However, even some minor keys would still work to give it a sinister twist on the main theme. I’m pretty confident this isn’t the underground theme unless it transitions later in the song.
@Wilforce the “main theme” you’re referring to is actually called the Ground Theme, which is what I said. Also, that’s not a second half, that’s another section of the orchestra. The winds are top, followed by brass, as seen for example here: https://s9.imslp.org/files/imglnks/usimg/d/dd/IMSLP767386-PMLP3203-Prokofiev_-_Andante_from_Piano_Sonata_No.4_in_C_minor,_Op.29bis.pdf
So those staves are all in sync.
@SlowPokemon Sorry, I thought I read underground theme.
This should be fun. Even if I don’t love the movie, there’s a good chance a few of the pieces of soundtrack will be great. So far, the movie looks promising to me, too, though!
Just had a thought: what will the Nintendo production tag play like? And will there be minions in the Illumination tag or penguins or toads or… all of them plus rabbids.
Loving the speculation, however this picture tells us pretty much NOTHING about the score!!
Oh no, why’d they hire Brian Tyler? He did one amazing score on Children of Dune years ago, but everything since has been utterly forgettable and mediocre. They had to bring in Danny Elfman on Avengers Age of Ultron to actually add in Silvestri’s Avengers theme and pep up the action music.
