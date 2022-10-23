Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We've officially been given our first look at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, but we're still eager to see (and hear) more. The movie's composer Brian Tyler recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at the musical side of the movie.

This included a picture of him at work, along with a look at the music sheet of a song titled 'Mario Suite Part 3'. Tyler has previously composed music for series like the Avengers, Iron Man, Fast & Furious and Star Trek.

"An amazing day recording The Super Mario Bros. Movie orchestra and choir! So excited for everyone to see this unbelievably amazing!"

This isn't the first time we've heard about the music in the Mario movie. Jack Black has previously mentioned how Bowser will have a "musical side" in the film and we also found out Keegan-Michael Key improvised a song for Toad.

Mario's longtime composer Koji Kondo, who is responsible for some of the most iconic Super Mario songs, is helping out with the music in the upcoming movie as well.

The Mario movie debuts in cinemas on 7th April 2023.