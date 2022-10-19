We've still got a long wait before we get our bums on seats for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but Illumination and Nintendo's animated film has been rated by the Motion Picture Association (MPA).

Listed on Film Ratings, the film will be rated 'PG' — perhaps unsurprising given that both Sonic the Hedgehog movies got the same rating (thanks for the tip, Greatsong1!).

The reasoning is also pretty sound. According to the rating, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will feature "action and mild violence". This means plenty of jumping on Koopas, Goombas, and lots of fire-breathing. Perhaps we'll even get to see some Super Mario 64-style butt-burning?

The Chris Pratt-led movie has an all-star cast, including Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad — both of whom are apparently getting a musical moment in the film. We got our first look at the film just a few weeks ago, and you bet we broke down every second of it. Check out our video below to see what we thought of the teaser!

Are you surprised at the rating? What references do you want to see in the movie? Let-us-a-know in the comments! (Sorry... or not sorry.)

