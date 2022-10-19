We've still got a long wait before we get our bums on seats for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but Illumination and Nintendo's animated film has been rated by the Motion Picture Association (MPA).
Listed on Film Ratings, the film will be rated 'PG' — perhaps unsurprising given that both Sonic the Hedgehog movies got the same rating (thanks for the tip, Greatsong1!).
The reasoning is also pretty sound. According to the rating, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will feature "action and mild violence". This means plenty of jumping on Koopas, Goombas, and lots of fire-breathing. Perhaps we'll even get to see some Super Mario 64-style butt-burning?
The Chris Pratt-led movie has an all-star cast, including Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad — both of whom are apparently getting a musical moment in the film. We got our first look at the film just a few weeks ago, and you bet we broke down every second of it. Check out our video below to see what we thought of the teaser!
Are you surprised at the rating? What references do you want to see in the movie? Let-us-a-know in the comments! (Sorry... or not sorry.)
Comments (47)
Action? MILD VIOLENCE?!
Would've been really funny if this got PG-13 or R with no explanation as to why.
Not surprised at all.
Based on first trailer, I already knew it will be rated PG.
Also, possibly there will be some mild languages like "damn", "shoot", "moron", etc or some mild nudity from female / male characters or some crude humour.
Whenever a rating guideline says it has "action and mild violence" it sounds like a very half arsed review of faint praise.
And here I was thinking this would finally show us what happens when Mario hits a Goomba with a fireball and instead of them falling off the screen or poofing into a coin, they roast alive most gruesomely.
Shame...
@FroZtedFlake
Mario is kinda the violent guy. Stomps on goombas for fun, blood splashes everywhere.
Goomba families torn apart. Koopalings made fun of lost their shells walking around naked because of mario. And still they call him a hero lol. And at the end happy peach time "dear mario i made a cake for you" 🤣 yeah right never seen a cake in marios world.
Maybe shirtless Mario will be making an appearance.
JAW DROPPING DEVELOPMENT.
@The-Chosen-one lol that cake is at the end of the SM64 credits. also cakes are like, everywhere https://www.mariowiki.com/Cake
And some people still think Mario games aren't violent.
I'm holding out hope for an unrated version with all F-bombs in tact.
"Mama F&@#%n' Mia!"
So does this mean we get a scene where Bowser skin melts and transforms into dry bowser?
'PG' obviously stands for 'Pauline Gets it'.
@Desrever
That is the only curse that I am using from now on.
Expected rated
@Desrever
Actually, I can imagine this as the final line of the film:
MARIO: "I have had it with these mofo Toads in this mofo castle!"
Awww I was hoping for some 'Mild Peril'. The film world's equivalent of 'stability update'.
"...perhaps unsurprising given that both Sonic the Hedgehog movies got the same rating..."
Bowser: Just who the h--- do you think you are?
Chris Pratt: I'M THE DONUT LORD, YOU SON OF A--
@Host-Migration Guess this means the leak about a post-credits Dry Bowser scene was fake, since there's no mention of "scary images" either.
I remember when the PG rating used to have a stigma back in the day, mainly with Disney, even though some of their movies definitely wouldn’t get by with a G rating today and it’s crazy they did. The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mulan, and Tarzan are a few that come to mind.
This makes me wonder how the fighting will be in this movie. Could the Mario Bros. actually fight like in Super Smash Bros. even though this is a Super Mario movie, or will they keep it simple? I guess jumping on top of someone might look a little more violent than it does in the games. They’ll obviously use their power-ups. One way or the other, here’s hoping there’s going to be an epic final boss battle with Bowser in the climax!
No R rating? Boo.
Really wanted to hear Charlie Day stub his toe or something and start cursing like crazy as Luigi (obvious /s because duh it is PG, but I do love Charlie).
No R rating for Rosalina? 😲
When is the theatrical release of the super mario porno that nintendo owns the rights to
(dead serious look it up they officialy own a mario porno)
What else is there to say? Of course it was going to be PG.
Was hoping for some mature themes and adult situations with that PG rating.
-screams- That’s equivalent to… to… AN E10+!!!!!!!!! -faints-
PG rating, but only because they took away Mario's trademark DONK
Not surprised. excited for the ACTION
Mild peril was always my favourite.
Here's hoping the sequel is directed by Gaspar Noe
anything less than a hard R is a no from me.
...jk....obviously.
I can remember when some movies were rated 'G'. Not sure why that rating even exists these days.
Whaaat! WeRe is my pg13 ratINg?!
I wouldn’t be surprised if people on Twitter got mad about it not being rated R.
@LastFootnote : With almost every damn kids movie getting a PG classification these days, it's almost completely exhausted its usefulness in the US, UK, and Australia.
Other movies rated PG in Australia include Gremlins (previously rated 15 in the UK), Lost in Translation (rated 15 in the UK and R in the States), The Notebook, among others. The PG rating used to mean something not all that long ago.
Everything about this movie looks absolutely amazing and anyone suggesting otherwise is clearly delusional.
@Anti-Matter: Yeah, no, this is Nintendo we're talking about here. They would never allow any profanity, mild or not, in a Mario movie made these days when they never would in their games. They've claimed to care a lot about how their IPs and characters are portrayed to the point that President Furukawa once said that they don't want to "damage the value of the brand." So even though the characters' voices don't sound the same, I trust that Nintendo made sure that their personalities are still faithful to the games.
Remember when the PG rating meant something?
in other incredibly obvious news, it's going to have Mario in it.
Well bang goes by hoping for a NR rating.
Rated PG as it ends in a dance party - like every one of their films.
Is anybody seriously surprised? PG doesn't mean anything anymore, it's just the new G. For example Finding Dory and Frozen are even PG when those should be G.
@Desrever that's what I say when a bad guy in Mario kills me for the umpteenth time
It's because Donkey Kong is gonna bring his coconut gun.
And here I was waiting for a red band trailer.
So it’s basically a G, but they asked the MPAA for a PG to be more marketable?
Man, I remember when PG actually meant something. Go watch Secret of Nimh or something. That’s what G used to look like.
Rated PG for Pretty Goofy! Mario, you rascal 😝
PG nowadays don't really mean anything in comparsion back then in 80s, 90, 2000 so doesn't make a different.
All PG really means at this point is that it has some kind of conflict/plot
