We are now but a few short weeks away from the official launch of Tactics Ogre: Reborn on 11th November, 2022, and Square Enix is making one last push to ensure that our excitement is kept at a tip-top level.

The studio has released the game's 'Final Trailer' (we expect to see another on launch day, but that's besides the point) on YouTube today, detailing a whole lot of gameplay footage and more cor blimey British accents than you'd find in an am-dram performance of Oliver Twist.

The trailer is absolutely packed full of glimpses at the game's high-definition update, showing tactical battles taking place across a range of different locations as well as conversations between Denam and some of the other lead characters between missions.

There is a faint Lord of the Rings vibe to the map-travelling, story-explaining opening to this trailer and we are 100% here for it. After the positive reaction that we saw in the game previews earlier on this week, we couldn't be more hyped to get our hands on this love letter to old-school tactics.