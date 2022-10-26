Nintendo has temporarily removed Rainmaker from the Anarchy Battle rotation in Splatoon 3, as the company has discovered a bug that can reduce your score to '1' when you touch a checkpoint. Not exactly ideal for competition!
This has been reported today after version 1.2.0 for Splatoon 3 went live, and Nintendo has apologised for the issue. To fix the big, the company has pulled Rainmaker from the rotation, so you'll be temporarily unable to play it in Splatoon 3's ranked mode.
Splatoon dataminer @OatmealDome has shared a clip of exactly what this bug can do, and has also translated @SplatoonJP's announcement:
"[Splatoon 3]
Nintendo has temporarily removed Rainmaker from rotation in Anarchy Battle because of a bug that can cause the score counter to immediately go to 1 when touching a checkpoint.
An update will be released in the near future to fix this issue."
As you can see from the clip, the minute the player touches the golden Rainmaker on the pedestal, the blue (cyan? turquoise? teal?) score on the right drops right back down.
Rainmaker will be reinstated into the rotation when the bug has been fixed, and a new update will be issued.
Have you encountered this bug today? Will you miss playing rainmaker
at this rate, sticking with 2 is the best option. so many bugs in the new one, yeesh!
No matter, gives me more time to play splatzones and tower!
This is like the third time in the past few weeks Nintendo's had to shut down something in online multiplayer in a first party developed game due to a bug. What's going on? This isn't typical for them at all
I hope they fix it soon because this is my favorite of the ranked modes. Not that I really play that much ranked, but when I do I prefer rainmaker.
Anything is better than Clam Blitz though.
This is kind of good news? xD Right now that is my least favorite mode to play.
Makes no difference to me, the other team will get to zero in due time, with no bug it would just be prolonging the inevitable for me XD
Jokes aside though, seems like a lot more patches are needed for the third entry for some reason.
Aw nooo I really enjoy playing rainmaker, hopefully it's back soon!
They’re probably working quickly to fix this, I can’t imagine it stays down for very long
Suits me fine.
plus hopefully the server is getting a well deserved patch to fix the crashes its been causing as of late during matches or even being in the lobby.
That's a shame, rainmaker is my favourite multiplayer mode in the Splatoon games.
Well there goes one of the two great ranked modes for probably a week. Looking forward to suffering through splat zones and clam blitz even more than usual.
Don't mind losing Rainmaker for a bit. Take Tower Control with you though, that's the one I tend to avoid the most. Won't be gone long anyway though, should be a pretty simple fix.
Not sure why there was such a rush to get the 3rd game out.
@Nikhogan Have you played the game or this is sarcasm?
On the bright side, this means we get 33% more Tower Control and Clam Blitz, which are my preferred modes anyway, no offense to Rainmaker as it is solid as well.
On a side-note, I have to say, that Splatoon has some of the most fascinating glitches to look at and witness. Not sure if its the nature of the game or if they just happen to stand-out. But its always something very odd and it makes the patch-notes pretty fun to read sometimes. Besides this glitch obviously affecting the entirety of the game, I do believe the only glitch that I have come across was during the World Premiere’s Tri-Color Battle, where the game spawned me at the signal. I’m ok letting a couple glitches pass, considering i just reached the 180 hour mark with the full game.
@Nikhogan the game just came out, of course everything won't be perfect at the moment.
@squisan To be fair though I don't think either of the previous games had this many issues at launch which makes this feel a bit weird.
I could be wrong though, I don't fully recall the launch periods of the previous games despite playing them all the time.
"To fix the big, the company has pulled Rainmaker from the rotation,"
I think this article has a big. I mean bug. 😉
I've had a lot of fun playing this (when it works), much more than 2 but man, it really feels like they needed another month (or three) of polish before they released it, there have been some really egregious issues that just shouldn't have been there to begin with.
Looks like Ranked will be going through a content drought for the next while without Rainmaker.
Rainmaker is my favourite of the Ranked modes so this does sadden me a decent bit but this also happened right as my NSO subscription ran out so the timing is pretty perfect for me honestly. Hope this gets fixed sooner rather than later though.
Oh and to the people saying 3 is a buggy mess: I don't think you've played the same game as us.
Not trying to be mean; just want to point that out.
ok...ALMOST the Nintendo´s Cyberpunk !
Ya’ll are being dramatic, this third entry is incredible. Easier to play with friends, easier to get ability chunks to make custom load outs, easier to play salmon run, you can skip splat cast when you load the game, the catalogue rewards is cool (the only way a game should do a season pass). I could probably think of more. The dropped connections is the only downer and I’m sure we won’t be talking about that in six months, I hope lol
@PikaPhantom A lot of the bugs likely have to do with the fact they are essentially running on a completely new framework compared to the last two games. So its understandable there would be some bugs
You know what that means…..
MORE SPLAT ZONES!!!!!
I don't like Rainmaker anymore with the required checkpoints. Makes it too similar to Tower Control.
Stopped playing Rainmaker for a while anyway to play Tower so I'm ok with this.
