Nintendo has temporarily removed Rainmaker from the Anarchy Battle rotation in Splatoon 3, as the company has discovered a bug that can reduce your score to '1' when you touch a checkpoint. Not exactly ideal for competition!

This has been reported today after version 1.2.0 for Splatoon 3 went live, and Nintendo has apologised for the issue. To fix the big, the company has pulled Rainmaker from the rotation, so you'll be temporarily unable to play it in Splatoon 3's ranked mode.

Splatoon dataminer @OatmealDome has shared a clip of exactly what this bug can do, and has also translated @SplatoonJP's announcement:

"[Splatoon 3] Nintendo has temporarily removed Rainmaker from rotation in Anarchy Battle because of a bug that can cause the score counter to immediately go to 1 when touching a checkpoint. An update will be released in the near future to fix this issue."

Here is a video of the bug (watch the score counter immediately go to 1 when the player touches the checkpoint): https://t.co/u5OJ4UoFiq October 26, 2022

As you can see from the clip, the minute the player touches the golden Rainmaker on the pedestal, the blue (cyan? turquoise? teal?) score on the right drops right back down.

Rainmaker will be reinstated into the rotation when the bug has been fixed, and a new update will be issued.

Have you encountered this bug today? Will you miss playing rainmaker