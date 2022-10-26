Update [Wed 26th Oct, 2022 03:30 BST]: This update has now officially gone live. Nintendo's official Japanese Twitter account has shared a reminder. You can see the full patch notes in the original post below.

Original article [Tue 25th Oct, 2022 04:00 BST]: Nintendo has announced Version 1.2.0 of Splatoon 3 will be delivered on October 25th/26th. Perhaps the most exciting part of this update could be the "improvements" to online communication, including faster data trasnfer.

This latest version will also include changes to amiibo, changes to multiplayer, changes to Splatfest, many other changes, and a number of fixes. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Ver. 1.2.0 (Releases October 25, 2022)

Changes and Feature Improvements

Changes to amiibo

Added support for the Inkling (Yellow), Octoling (Blue), and Smallfry amiibo.

Changes to Communication

Made improvements to data transfer between players.

On average, data will be transferred about .05 seconds more quickly than before.

Users can expect to see a reduction in the time it takes from a player being dealt

damage to them being defeated, the time it takes from touching a Golden Egg to

actually picking it up, and other similar actions.

Changes to Multiplayer

Specifications for some of the sub weapons have been changed.

Sub-Weapon change:

Fizzy Bomb - Increased the time it takes for ink to start recovering after using a Fizzy Bomb by about .25 seconds.

Points required for some weapon specials have been changed.

Weapon Name Before After Flingza Roller 200 210 Sloshing Machine 200 210 REEF-LUX 450 200 210

Changes to Splatfest

Made it so that when players from each team appear during Open and Pro Splatfest Battles,

each team’s affiliation is also displayed, making it easy to know which Splatfest team they’re on.

Other Changes

Information like the name of the current mode and progress through a challenge will now be

displayed when opening the lobby menu during matchmaking in the lobby or Grizzco.

When playing alone, immediately after choosing “Keep Going” or “Change Gear, Then Go!” the

player can now use the – Button in the lobby or Grizzco to cancel matchmaking, depending on

the game mode selected.

In the lobby or Grizzco, when the player can select “OK!” or “Yeah” when joining a friend, a

sound effect will now play and the controller will vibrate to notify the player.

Improved the efficiency of matchmaking for Anarchy Battles (Open), Anarchy Battles (Series),

Splatfest Battles (Open), and Tricolor Attack.

When reading amiibo with a Freshest Fit saved on the equip screen, there will now be an

exclamation point where “Freshest Fit” is displayed on the bottom right of the screen.

This update focuses on adjusting some weapons, improving several features, and fixing bugs that

relate to battles.

We’ve implemented several adjustments to curtail to a certain extent the style of play where the

player stays far removed from the action and continually uses sub weapons or special weapons. This

patch prioritizes bug fixes, and other adjustments to weapons will continue in the next update.

In addition, we’ve reduced the amount of time matchmaking takes for certain modes, reduced battle

latency, and made small convenience improvements to the lobby and more.

The next update will focus on new features for the season beginning in December, weapon balance

changes, and changes to the Splatfest Tricolor Attack mode. It is scheduled to be released at the end

of the current season.

Bug Fixes

Fixes to Player Controls

Fixed an issue where, when another player’s movements were unable to be reproduced

smoothly due to the terrain, a process to instantaneously move them would not run, causing

them to stay in their displaced position for a long time.

Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where inking certain terrain with a bomb or the Rainmaker explosion would

award more points than intended.

award more points than intended. Fixed an issue where inking the walls of some objects in a stage would charge the special gauge.

Fixed an issue where some objects in a stage would not be applied toward inked area in Turf

War battles.

hitting certain terrain or an Ultra Stamp. Fixed an issue where a Splash Wall would immediately disappear if placed in a certain location.

Fixed an issue on some stages where a Booyah Bomb’s blast would not ink the ground correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Ultra Stamp would not block enemy bombs’ blast waves.

Fixed an issue where the Ultra Stamp would not block fully charged shots from a charger.

Fixed an issue with overtime in Rainmaker where an announcement about taking the lead that differs from the actual results would be shown when the Rainmaker is dropped at the moment a team takes the lead.

Fixed an issue in Inkblot Art Academy where a Wave Breaker placed along a certain wall would break immediately after being placed.

break immediately after being placed.

landing in a slightly displaced position. Fixed an issue in the Wahoo World stage in Tower Control mode where certain objects would

appear inkable on the map even though they are not.

Fixes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue where player hit boxes in life-ring form were smaller than intended.

near a Salmonid’s head. Fixed an issue where game movements would slow down if a player used a jet pack to reach the

top of the egg basket.

top of the egg basket. Fixed an issue where bombs thrown into a Flyfish’s weak point would then come out.

attacked, regardless of whether they were in the attack area or not. Fixed an issue where a Slammin’ Lid may have become unable to move if it touched a Fish Stick.

Fixed an issue where a player riding on a Slammin’ Lid would rarely be launched far away.

Fixed an issue where a player would be pushed into stage terrain when attacked by a Cohozuna.

Made it so that Cohozunas will not attempt to do jump attacks against players on top of a Fish Stick.
Fixed an issue in the Cohock Charge event where players were unable to mount the cannons.

assists was not shown correctly. Fixed a problem where simultaneously pressing certain buttons at the reward-pickup window

would cause the game to crash.

Fixes to Story Mode

Fixed a rare issue where ink wheels would not reappear.

appearing. Fixed an issue in Alterna Site 4 Stage 6 where breaking a certain target just before falling out of

the stage would prevent the next target from spawning and make the stage impossible to clear.

Fixes to Splatfests

Fixed an issue where players not pledged to any team could still earn conch shells.

Adjusted the color of ink when Color Lock is on during Tricolor Battles.

Fixed an issue when a team had a synergy bonus related to hairstyles where the name displayed

would differ from the actual hairstyle.



Other Fixes

Fixed a number of issues relating to the player's species changing when reading amiibo on the Equip screen.

Equip screen.

When buying gear from Murch, the purchased gear will now be marked as New and will appear at the top of the list in the Equip screen.
Fixed an issue when buying gear from Murch where the price would become 0.

happen when repeatedly pressing the B Button while the ability-chunks screen was displayed. Fixed an issue where the names of the Squid 3 logo and Octopus 3 logo stickers were switched.

Fixed an issue in locker editing where some weapons would not stabilize after being placed.

Fixed an issue where, when the Post Display option is set to off, the player's hand-drawn post that was saved partway through drawing would be displayed rather than the drawings prepared in advance.

that was saved partway through drawing would be displayed rather than the drawings

prepared in advance.

