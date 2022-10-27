There's some incredibly sad news coming out of Japan today - with Sega confirming the legendary game developer Rieko Kodama has passed away at 59 years of age. SEGA producer Yosuke Oskunari revealed Kodama had passed away after a memorial message for her was discovered in the credits of the Mega Drive Mini 2:
Kodama was one of the first females in video game development to make a name for herself, and was often associated with Sega's role-playing games. She's also been formally recognised as a pioneer of the industry - with her career in game development spanning more than three decades.
Rieko Kodama started out at Sega in 1984 as a graphic designer - working on games like Champion Boxing, Alex Kidd, Altered Beast and Sonic the Hedgehog, and went on to become a director and producer for series like Phantasy Star and Skies of Arcadia. In more recent years, she was the lead producer on the Sega Ages line.
On behalf of the entire community here at Nintendo Life, our thoughts go out to Kodama's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.
[source twitter.com, via ign.com]
Comments (18)
The Phantasy Star original series is to this day one of my all favorites. Much respect for this woman and a shame she seemed to pass before her time.
Man. the hobby has lost one of the greats. So sad to hear this.
Well this is incredibly sad. Thinking back on it, Skies of Arcadia Legends was probably the first JRPG I played, so it had a profound impact on my love of the genre. Just a real shame, she clearly had more to give.
And I didn't even know who she was until now...and this makes it even sadder for me. Not knowing the contributions & the work that she did...
May she find peace.
I'm a big fan of her work and her contribution to gaming history. This news hit me as hard as it did when Iwata passed away. 59 years old is too young to go.
My condolences to family and friends
Impressive resumé! Phantasy Star is one of the best JRPG franchises and the SEGA Ages series is just awesome. I've heard plenty of great things about Skies of Arcadia as well.
Too young. My condolences.
I hate it when people die young.
May Rieko rest in piece.
i've played few of the games she worked on, such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Altered Beast, I've enjoyed Sonic since i was Young, and i'm glad to play the game the she worked on over the years.
Rest in Peace.
This news hit like a brick. She was an incredible developer and artist who never got the recognition she truly deserved. She passed away in May. R.I.P.
This is terrible news, she deserved way more recognition for the worlds she helped build and the countless hours of fun she gave to people with the games she contributed to.
What sucks is, I didn’t even know her, I feel like just no one talked about her, a
Despite her incredible contribution, may she Rest In Peace.
Noo!! She was one of my favorite people within the gaming industry, this is so heartbreaking to read.😭
Thank you for everything Kodama, may you rest in peace.❤️
I can't say I've played any of the games she worked on, but it's sad news all the same. My prayers go out to her loved ones through this time of grief. It's always great to hear about women's contributions to the male-dominated field of gaming, though I wish I was learning about her under better circumstances. I want to see more female faces in gaming, but sadly, we've lost one instead.
Edit: I overlooked the fact she worked as a graphic artist on Sonic the Hedgehog, which is a game that I've of course played. There's probably few souls who haven't. What a legacy to have left.
Terrible loss.
I also don't really understand this story as reported. It was discovered in the Mega Drive Mini credits, so she had passed away several days/weeks ago?... Since she was added into the credits and these are just about to ship, was this added before these went into production?
Terrible if this happened a while ago and we are just hearing about it.
I first heard about her on a podcast and she gained much respect from me when I heard about her contributions to this wonderful hobby of mine. Incredibly sad news and way too young. I played and enjoyed all the games she worked on.
@Grocery-bag It's possible the family wanted her passing to be kept discrete. It seems respectful to give them time to process their grief and come to terms with her passing before plastering it all over the news. I imagine seeing articles pop up about a recently-deceased loved one would only add to my distress if I were in the same situation. Sort of like how getting a bunch of phone calls from well-meaning people to say "Sorry for your loss" isn't always helpful when the person just wants to be left alone and/or try to forget about it for a little while.
So, I'm not gonna judge Sega since we don't know whether the family may have requested to keep things on the down-low. Death is a difficult subject to navigate, and I don't think there is always a right or wrong way to relay such information since everyone grieves differently.
@Not_Soos I'm not judging anyone. Please don't look too much into what I said or interpret what I said as an attack on Sega or this family. Specifically talking about the reporting, just interested in the timeframe.
Tap here to load 18 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...