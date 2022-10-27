There's some incredibly sad news coming out of Japan today - with Sega confirming the legendary game developer Rieko Kodama has passed away at 59 years of age. SEGA producer Yosuke Oskunari revealed Kodama had passed away after a memorial message for her was discovered in the credits of the Mega Drive Mini 2:

As you understand it. We respected her. — Yosuke Okunari /奥成洋輔 (@okunari) October 27, 2022

Kodama was one of the first females in video game development to make a name for herself, and was often associated with Sega's role-playing games. She's also been formally recognised as a pioneer of the industry - with her career in game development spanning more than three decades.

Rieko Kodama started out at Sega in 1984 as a graphic designer - working on games like Champion Boxing, Alex Kidd, Altered Beast and Sonic the Hedgehog, and went on to become a director and producer for series like Phantasy Star and Skies of Arcadia. In more recent years, she was the lead producer on the Sega Ages line.

pic.twitter.com/Q60s6RBHZt You can read more about Rieko Kodama's legacy here, where she was awarded the Pioneer Award at GDC 2019: https://t.co/5OfArGZcTI October 27, 2022

On behalf of the entire community here at Nintendo Life, our thoughts go out to Kodama's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.