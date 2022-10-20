Masahiro Sakurai's new life as a YouTuber has really taken off, with the game developer sharing his thoughts, tips, and snippets of his own history in the industry. Today's video focuses on how Sakurai came up with the original Super Smash Bros. — you know, that tiny little Nintendo crossover beat 'em up that has ballooned into one of Nintendo's most successful games?
But in this video, Sakurai has not only delved into the original concepts and ideas behind his first fighting game but he's shared footage from a never-before-seen game that served as the prototype for Smash Bros. — Dragon King: The Fighting Game. In the time-stamped video above, you can see just how this four-player fighting game started life out as when it was just blooming into something bigger
It may have more generic-looking characters (it is a prototype, after all), the similarities are clear. The percentage "smash" meters at the top; the platform-based arena; the way the characters drop into the fight. It's unabashedly Smash Bros. While items and special moves were missing, smash attacks, mid-air jumps, dashes, shields, and directional attacks, were all present.
Dragon King and a second prototype — an RC adventure — were received well by Nintendo. The problem was that Sakurai's team were already busy when he proposed these prototypes. Mother 3 for the 64DD was one of these, and a "snowboarding-like version of Air Ride, unrelated to the GameCube game", but both were cancelled (Mother 3 eventually launched on the GBA, and footage of the Kirby game has recently been spotted).
Sakurai and his team needed a game quick, so they went with the four-player fighting game — which eventually became Smash Bros.!
The full video contains Sakurai's explanation behind why Smash Bros. came to be "an antithesis to fighting games", a statement he has echoed, while also praising the genre as a whole. It's a fascinating look at what is now one of the most influential fighting games of all time.
Check out the video up top, and let us know what you think of the Smash prototype in the comments!
[source youtu.be]
Comments (23)
The dragon king, is REAAAAAAAAAL!
King Dragon sends his regards.
I know he won't do it, but this ROM is begging to be shared online so we can give the game a try ourselves!
@EarthboundBenjy He should be sharing that Mother 3 N64 prototype he mentioned in the video too lol
based, I don't need to say anything more
Smash bros is one of the best things Nintendo ever created. Back in the days it was a must have reason to own a N64. Can't even begin counting the amount of time I spend with friends smashing in smash bros 64, and after that with melee.
Great article, I always find this kind of stuff interesting, hearing about the origins of now classic games.
@Munchlax
Archibald, no!
Next step: Dragon King as a Fighter in the next Smash Bros.
Mario is the Fighter 01, Dragon King should be the Fighter 00.
@Snatcher can we get much higher
Next Smash:
01: Mario
02: Donkey Kong
03: Link
04: Samus
04ε Dark Samus
(...)
77: Steve / Alex
78: Sephiroth
79 • 80: Pyra / Mythra
81: Kazuya
82: Sora
00: Dragon King
The way in which Sakurai manages to package all this information in a short video and meanwhile explain how he revolutionized the fighting game genre by removing complexity while keeping the depth is simply stunning. One of the best game designers of all time, a true genius.
Obviously the prototype lived on through the wire frame characters.
Really cool having Sakurai explain how smash came about. It’s very interesting to see how he wanted to change the idea of traditional fighting games and obviously it worked out. I enjoyed the video and I’m looking forward to more!
This is really cool! Smash is one of the best games from Nintendo. I think I have seen a single screenshot of Dragon king somewhere.
Would have been really interesting if he had and could share concept designs of what the characters in Dragon king was ment to look like before it became Nintendo Allstars Dairantō Smash Bros.
One of the most delightful changes that ever occurred. On that note, I loved the original Smash-- Nice and simple, and the more advanced the series gets, the more I appreciate it. I look forward to it coming to the N64 NSO.
@Ryu_Niiyama @victordamazio There are two Dragon Kings, Cpt. Falcon & Cpt. Ganon.
Now imagine if the game didn't get change to incorporate Nintendo characters, would you still play Dragon King: The Fighting Game? Would you still play Dream Factory: Doki Doki Panic if it didn't get change to Super Mario Bros. 2? Would you still play Panel de Pon if it didn't get change to Tetris Attack?
@Ryu_Niiyama Also the wired frame characters were just prototypes of the Wii Fit Trainers.
Legends doing legendary ish.
... Wun can only hope.
@Serpenterror I think I would have still played. Actually for me the character hype made me lose interest in smash. Or rather I come back once it’s been patched. For instance I am playing 4 wiiu more than ultimate currently. The characters drag the game out for me (especially when I either don’t care about the new ones or the internet hates the characters I like). So i get hype after the cycle is done.
Would be funny if the Dragon King character appeared as an Assist Throphy in the next title.
@ModdedInkling He took all the equipment with him 😢
Tap here to load 23 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...