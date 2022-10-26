Last month, Nintendo revealed it would be discontinuing two more 3DS and Wii U features on 25th October 2022.

It's now officially past this point in certain locations around the world, and this means the Image Share feature is no longer available on both of these devices. To remind everyone, Nintendo's Japanese social media accounts have shared the following message. Here's a rough Google translation:

"Nintendo 3DS series and Wii U "image posting tool" service ended today at 4:00 pm. Images from the Nintendo 3DS series and Wii U cannot be posted"

The company also issued a message on its website, thanking users for using these services for a "long time". As part of this, it will be no longer possible to sign into your Nintendo account by linking Facebook or Twitter, even on Switch.

The full eShop closure for the Wii U and 3DS will take place on 27th March 2023. After this, users will no longer be able to buy or download new games. Fortunately, you'll still be able to redownload purchased content after this date.