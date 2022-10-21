Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Alongside the Switch Online Expansion Pack update - revealing Mario Party and Mario Party 2 would be added to the N64 library next month, Nintendo has also announced a bunch of themed merchandise for Japan.

Switch Online Expansion Pack members located in this region will be able to get their hands on a themed Nintendo 64 t-shirt, some N64 controller mugs and finally some themed stickers covering games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and F-Zero X via the My Nintendo Store.

At the moment, these items are exclusive to Japan and will be available from 2nd November until January 31st next year.

In addition to this, Nintendo has also announced "Double Gold Points" on select titles for a limited time here in the west. Provided you're an Expansion Pack member, you can earn double points on eligible digital games or DLC via the eShop and My Nintendo Store. And members can use 10% Gold Points towards their next eligible purchase.

Last but not least, Nintendo has added some new themed retro icons in both Japan and the west. Here's what's on offer:

