Alongside the Switch Online Expansion Pack update - revealing Mario Party and Mario Party 2 would be added to the N64 library next month, Nintendo has also announced a bunch of themed merchandise for Japan.
Switch Online Expansion Pack members located in this region will be able to get their hands on a themed Nintendo 64 t-shirt, some N64 controller mugs and finally some themed stickers covering games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and F-Zero X via the My Nintendo Store.
At the moment, these items are exclusive to Japan and will be available from 2nd November until January 31st next year.
In addition to this, Nintendo has also announced "Double Gold Points" on select titles for a limited time here in the west. Provided you're an Expansion Pack member, you can earn double points on eligible digital games or DLC via the eShop and My Nintendo Store. And members can use 10% Gold Points towards their next eligible purchase.
Last but not least, Nintendo has added some new themed retro icons in both Japan and the west. Here's what's on offer:
What do you think of this new merch available for Expansion Pack members? Comment below.
[source topics.nintendo.co.jp]
Comments (19)
Wow... that shirt is hideous. Those mugs look nice though
This is the best batch of icons yet by far
Edit: I think you need the expansion pack to get them. 😢 I'm not buying the expansion pack.
@StarPoint The picture is great but the big horizontal rectangle with a picture on the middle of a stark white shirt looks awful. Maybe if the image blended in with the color of the shirt it would look good. It just makes me mad because I would love it with just a few changes
I have the expansion pack, where do I find the new icons? I NEED the Paper Mario ones.
Edit: Didnt realize it was for november. Sad
I want a mug.
I'm just happy to see the N64 being so acknowledged by the company. Favorite console.
The mugs look sick honestly. Never imported anything before, but these would make a good starting point….
@Goat_FromBOTW Agreed- the shirt should have been a dark blue to match the outer border of the image
Oooh, I'm excited about the new icons! I'll have to remember to redeem my points on these when I get home from work. Someone reply to this comment 4 hours from now to remind me!
Own the look.
Love the NSO icons though, will definitely be picking those up (Kirby 64/Paper Mario my beloved).
Mugs are nice. I miss the physical reward days of Club Nintendo, though by comparison Japan always had the better items
The mugs are great. I have a Club Nintendo one from the good days.
Whay a boring & lazily designed T-Shirt! You're better off getting the N64 Logo ones from Primark.
So Nintendo is willing to sell products exclusively to expansion pack subscribers, why the heck aren't they selling the controllers to them and only them? My brother just bought two of them off some greasy scalper, and he's selling one of them to me for a price in between MSRP and what he paid for one.
The shirt's kinda boring looking, but I like the mugs.
I gotta cop one of those mugs, that ***** is really hot
Im not proud to be an amercan any more. Maybe i could get the mug off ebay
@Not_Soos yo suprise
Tap here to load 19 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...