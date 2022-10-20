What grew from many years in waiting has become a stellar opening month for Return to Monkey Island. We loved the game (our glowing 9/10 review proves it), and it looks as if we were not alone in our admiration as Devolver Digital has announced that Guybrush Ulysses Threepwood's wonderful return has become the fastest selling game in the series.
The game developers made this announcement in the way that all Monkey Island news should be conveyed - a quick celebratory message from Stan S. Stanman (just don't expect any answers about his incarceration).
With jazzy Monkey Island beats and the frantic Muppet-like arm waving as Stan confirms the game's success, it is easy to see why Return to Monkey Island has been a hit in such a small space of time.
Of course, the world of gaming is a very different scene to what is was when we last saw a Monkey Island title (technically speaking this was Tales of Monkey Island back in 2009, though many fans will brush over the games from Monkey Island II onwards), so it should come as no surprise that the most recent title is selling faster than any other.
Then again, one month is a very short time and the year of the game's release does not belittle the stellar numbers and clear admiration of Ron Gilbert's return. So, physical release when...?
What did you make of Return to Money Island? Point and click in the comments to let us know!
[source twitter.com]
"So, physical release when...?"
That's what I've been waiting for. It's all I need to take the plunge, I played all the other games and want this one too, if they would only put it on a cartridge
GOTY! Made me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.
Just waiting for the inevitable physical release from Special Reserve.
https://specialreservegames.com/
the VG market is far and far bigger now then in the past, so is not a surprise...
Great to hear and well done to the team involved.
Still wait for a sale, loathe the character art.
Well deserved, actually there are loads of Adventure games that have been released after their boom in the 90s and the eventual decline that deserve a lot more recognition, and I hope this is the beginning of a new round of appreciation for this fantastic genre of games, which has some of the most consistently well written characters, beautifully designed puzzles and interesting stories in the entire industry.
For anyone that would like some additional recommendations in the same genre, I would recommend taking a look at Wadget Eye's catalogue, they have some truly incredible titles such as Technobabylon, Gemini Rue and the Blackwell series. As a bonus they are very cheap too, a total steal.
Congrats to all involved!
Fans don't gloss over any of the MI games. The true, longtime fans know that every new release in this series has been a special event. But we especially wouldn't gloss over part 3!
That'd great news!
And people thought this game would flop.
I bought two copies to show my support! PC (Steam) and Switch. Be sure you go into the text and language settings and select to play the Writer's Cut. I beat the PC version without knowing about this, so now I'm playing the Switch version and enjoying the extra dialogue.
@Grail_Quest part 6, actually.
I have it and love it!
Was it only on Switch and PC?
@Speedo I approve of this message.
@N00BiSH I'm saying that a large segment of the fan base actually really liked part 3 (Curse of Monkey Island) and wouldn't gloss over it, or fail to acknowledge it as an important part of the series. (The article implies that 3-5 might be glossed over on the way to part 6.)
I’m not sure I played the same RtMI game that others seem to have. I was mega disappointed with it.
@Sam_TSM I'm in a similar boat even though I bought it twice; I'm hoping we'll get a sequel that takes things in a more concrete direction. The bits that worked were immensely enjoyable (music, humor), but the disappointing bits trampled my spirits (story, theme). Trying to be non-spoiler-y here. I mostly wish that specific threads were not left dangling.
@Sam_TSM not a big fan of the ending, I assume
@appleseedeon That’s a nice way of summing up how I feel about it.
@N00BiSH not just the ending, it felt like a good chunk of the game was a bit of rushed nostalgia pandering. Plus what Appleseedeon wrote an kce your comment. And it all seemed a bit… easy? It definitely felt like it was missing some of the charm of 1-3. A few big things I didn’t enjoy plus a whole host of little things that left me with the feeling of ‘I wish I hadn’t bought this’.
@Sam_TSM Sorry you felt that way. Regarding the nostalgia pandering, I felt like it was well-integrated. I've played a fair share of games that use nostalgia just because, but with R2MI, it felt a lot more natural in most areas. The difficulty is kinda 50/50, but I think that's just the thing with adventure game puzzles these days.
@appleseedeon if you're lookin' to talk about ending, I've got a nice clean forum thread waitin' for ya
https://www.nintendolife.com/forums/nintendo-switch/return_to_monkey_island
