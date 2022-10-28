Mario Kart Tour has today announced that is it speeding onto its next season after the end of the Halloween celebrations on 1st November (or the 2nd, depending on your timezone), sharing details about what we can expect from the upcoming Autumn Tour.

The next entry in the ever-updating game will begin right as its predecessor ends, bringing back two classic Mario Kart Tour circuits in the shape of a New York Minute Battle course and a third variant of Vancouver Velocity.

The Halloween Tour is wrapping up in #MarioKartTour . Next up is the Autumn Tour, the stage for which is a city in North America! A New York Minute battle course also makes its debut! pic.twitter.com/qHHZnl6cDX October 28, 2022

This Autumn Tour will conclude the season's plans that the game laid out at the start of the month, including the 'final' opportunity to get a new driver and kart for placing highly in ranked cups (until it happens all over again next season, that is).

As we have come to expect by this point, the announcement of the new tour brought with it the announcement of the next Mii Racing Suits. This Tour will see the introduction of the Yellow Mii Racing Suit, modelled after everyone's favourite fruit-based power-up (not that that's a particularly big field).

It's time for Mii Racing Suits wave 18 in #MarioKartTour ! New Mii Racing Suits are coming in the next tour. Check out the video for more information! pic.twitter.com/0PMhGBtjZK October 28, 2022

The announcement video for the suits also teased what outfit is going to come next, showing a silhouette of the Wave 19 release. With those horns and thin tail, this has to be a Moo Moo Meadows' cow outfit, right?

What do you make of the new Tour? Drift down to the comments and let us know!