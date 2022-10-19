If there's one thing you can always guarantee with a Sonic game, it's an absolutely banging soundtrack. And from what we've heard of Sonic Frontiers so far, we've been impressed. Leading the music for this game is veteran Sega composer Tomoya Ohtani, who first started out on 1999's Dreamcast cult classic ChuChu Rocket before working on Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic Heroes, and Billy Hatcher.
Today, Ohtani has been promoting the upcoming Sonic Frontiers vinyl soundtrack — which Data Discs will be selling — on Twitter. And earlier, the composer was answering questions about the game's music, and he revealed that iconic Sonic composer and Crush 40 songwriter Jun Senoue hasn't composed or performed any music for the game.
In the response on Twitter, Ohtani says "Senoue-san has been a great support in Frontiers' music production, but he isn't involved in the composing/performing part of this title. With that said, I'm very thankful for his assistance."
However, he does go on to confirm that six composers and two arrangers have worked on the soundtrack alongside him, as well as plenty of other musicians "who play instruments", perhaps a cheeky nod to the credit many give to video game music composers, arrangers, and musicians.
Earlier, the composer also shared that the soundtrack will be coming to streaming services on 7th December. The disc version will be coming out in December, and it'll have over 150 tracks:
So there's nothing to worry about, as it sounds like the game is in good hands — especially if series history is anything to look at. The Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account shared one of Ohtani's remixes a little while ago, and there's no way you can sit still listening to it.
Earlier, Data Discs shared a sample of Kronos Island, one of the game's many songs, on SoundCloud. It's not like any other Sonic soundtrack, but it's still absolutely brilliant. We can't wait to hear it in-game. Pre-orders for the vinyl open on Data Disc's website from 22nd October.
Are you excited about Sonic Frontiers' music? Disappointed in the lack of Senoue? Speed on down to the comments!
[source twitter.com]
The sad piano music will continue until morale improves.
Senoue is a legend, so it's a bit sad to hear, but hey, he's been making Sonic music since the 90s, so a break here and there to mix things up should be expected
Damn, I guess Senoue-san must have asked for 100k dollars + residuals...
All jokes aside, even without Senoue directly making the songs I'm not worried about the OST of a Sonic game not being good.
I totally expect to see #BOYCOTT_SONIC_FRONTIERS in twitter next month XD
I'm glad to see that there is still some level of involvement with the game.
Yikes. That's.. pretty bad.
I do want to have high hopes for the game, but if the soundtrack is as dull as BotW's.. well..
@steely_pete This. Regardless of the quality of the games, the music in Sonic is guaranteed to be done right.
I don't get why this is a big deal. He didn't compose for 06, Unleashed, or Colors and those soundtracks were great, some of my favorites even! Senoue is an awesome composer but there are other great Sonic composers too.
Jun Senoue is a legend and is amazing, but Tomoya Ohtani has been the lead composer of many of the more recent Sonic games and is also one of the greats. I personally love both of their work and have only become even more of an Ohtani fan over time. Even when I dislike recent Sonic games, I still end up loving the soundtracks.
For people talking about the lack of music in the overworld like BOTW, that is probably the case, but remember there are many "Cyberspace" levels which play like traditional Sonic levels and would have that fast-paced Sonic music we all love.
This is the most non-issue possible. I don't think a single classic video game series that's still around is focused on using the same composer from 20+ years ago, outside of maybe Kirby.
We could hear that from the first trailer. This Sonic game will have more ambience music anyway.
Thats too bad, but I usually like Ohtani's works as well so I'm sure it will be fine.
@SpaceyCiel Colors alone puts any worries at ease if you ask me, that soundtrack is still one of the all time greats in not only sonic but games as a whole. Just a ton of bangers in there.
@RareFan
That's my biggest fear. Ambience music works for games like Animal Crossing or even Pokémon.. but it didn't work for Zelda and it most CERTAINTLY won't work for Sonic.
@Mauzuri Don't think there's anything to worry about from what we've heard. This is the main theme for the first island.
https://youtu.be/0A46afjporI
Then there's the cyberspace music which sounds as expected from a Sonic game.
I couldn't care less. They need to focus on gameplay more than anything.
The music has always been one of my favorite parts of sonic games. Even without Senoue actually performing, I know the OST will deliver. Vandalize is already epic
The music they’ve released so far sounds really good, so it seems like we’re in good hands. This game is really shaping up in both the music & gameplay departments.
Just in case people are wondering if it will be entirely moody tracks like the one in the soundcloud, SEGA just posted a sample of the cyberspace tracks, and they sound fantastic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMnCumYm-rs
That sucks i really like his work I just hope music isn't dull.
@Orpheus79V
Oh wow, I missed this!
It's actually pretty decent. Not good, not great, not awesome; just decent. I do hope there's some actual bangers in there; but for a starting area, that track isn't bad at all.
