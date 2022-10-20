The weekly Famitsu Japanese charts show little signs of change this week, particularly up the top. For the first time since its release, Splatoon 3 has dipped below 100k sales, selling just (big air quotes here) 97,071 units in the week of 10th to 16th October.
NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition has remained steady, dropping down just one place, though slipping under 10k units sold. The only other game to sell more than 10k, and barely, is Dragon Quest X Offline on Switch.
There's also only one new entry in this week's top ten — Dragon Ball: The Breakers. This asymmetric action game marks a departure for the usual Dragon Ball video game formula, and it's no surprise to see it among the best-selling games of the week given the size of the IP. We suspect digital sales have been much stronger for this online multiplayer game, however.
Switch games make up nine of the top ten games this week, so let's take a look and what made the cut in a relatively quiet week for software sales:
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 97,071 (3,118,118)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 11,1145 (199,927)
- [NSW] NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 10/06/22) – 9,672 (39,890)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,337 (4,873,017)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,941 (2,821,843)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 5,685 (52,358)
- [NSW] Dragon Ball: The Breakers (Bandai Namco, 10/13/22) – 5,312 (New)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,609 (754,799)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,856 (4,992,703)
- [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 3,697 (70,841)
Hardware sales have, however, seen a bit of a boost. The PlayStation 5 has seen a huge uptick in sales, with 18,691 units shifted this past week — an improvement over last week's numbers. The only console ahead of it is — you guessed it — the Switch OLED, with a solid 24,229 units sold. The regular ol' Switch is right behind the big white tower, and the Xbox Series S has seen a good boost after last week's steep drop — but the Series X is still below 500 units this week. The Switch Lite has also dipped a little bit more in numbers, too.
- Switch OLED Model – 24,229 (2,786,690)
- PlayStation 5 – 18,691 (1,723,499)
- Switch – 17,610 (18,781,043)
- Xbox Series S – 3,082 (203,243)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,606 (275,623)
- Switch Lite – 1,490 (4,901,174)
- Xbox Series X – 469 (164,596)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 113 (1,188,975)
- PlayStation 4 – 11 (7,819,919)
So, next week, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be in contention, but where do you think it will place?
Share your usual thoughts on the weekly Japanese charts in the comments below!
Again great job nier deserves all its sales
Splatoon is still selling crazy good, geez! Wonder what the future of the series holds. It's certainly one of the big boys now.
How dare the PS4 version of DQX Offline invade my list of best selling Switch games! For shame!
Still Nintendo Land in Japan. Nintendomination. Wonder if the Xbox will get a little traction due to the Sony tax on PS5s?
Wow. The OLED model on its own blew past the PS5. Hasn't it been a year since its release?
Switch console sales are taking it slow in preperation for the early November Pokomon-Oled blowout.
I was like: Hmmm, I wonder what is number 1. 🤔 Oh yeah, it's the inky sensation that's sweeping the nation.
PS5 sales looks good during this week.
Japanese gamers need to appreciate the PS5 games release as there are a lot of interesting PS5 games to play too.
According to Japanese COMG retail Pre-order chartz per October 20:
1. Pokomon SV all versions - 738.000
2. Fire Emblem Engage & limited edition - 55.000
3. Bayonetta3 & Limited edition - 43.000
No Sparks of Hope though in the top 20.
Source: https://twitter.com/pierre485_/status/1582858974738919425
Glad dqx is doing well.
I thought Nier would do better. Perhaps they've already played it?
Poor PlayStation can't get any more games in the top ten again. Hopefully Star Ocean 6: The Divine Force coming next week should help them get in the top 10 again since the game is only non-Nintendo exclusives.
Wow, those Splatoon 3 sales are mighty impressive. To surpass lifetime Minecraft sales (for the Switch, of course) is a feat in itself.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers? So... Ball breakers...?
How have hardware sales taken a boost? Every iteration of Switch is down and total Switch sales are below 60K for the first time in I can remember. Calm before the Pokemon madness I would imagine.
