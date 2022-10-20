The weekly Famitsu Japanese charts show little signs of change this week, particularly up the top. For the first time since its release, Splatoon 3 has dipped below 100k sales, selling just (big air quotes here) 97,071 units in the week of 10th to 16th October.

NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition has remained steady, dropping down just one place, though slipping under 10k units sold. The only other game to sell more than 10k, and barely, is Dragon Quest X Offline on Switch.

There's also only one new entry in this week's top ten — Dragon Ball: The Breakers. This asymmetric action game marks a departure for the usual Dragon Ball video game formula, and it's no surprise to see it among the best-selling games of the week given the size of the IP. We suspect digital sales have been much stronger for this online multiplayer game, however.

Switch games make up nine of the top ten games this week, so let's take a look and what made the cut in a relatively quiet week for software sales:

Hardware sales have, however, seen a bit of a boost. The PlayStation 5 has seen a huge uptick in sales, with 18,691 units shifted this past week — an improvement over last week's numbers. The only console ahead of it is — you guessed it — the Switch OLED, with a solid 24,229 units sold. The regular ol' Switch is right behind the big white tower, and the Xbox Series S has seen a good boost after last week's steep drop — but the Series X is still below 500 units this week. The Switch Lite has also dipped a little bit more in numbers, too.

Switch OLED Model – 24,229 (2,786,690) PlayStation 5 – 18,691 (1,723,499) Switch – 17,610 (18,781,043) Xbox Series S – 3,082 (203,243) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,606 (275,623) Switch Lite – 1,490 (4,901,174) Xbox Series X – 469 (164,596) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 113 (1,188,975) PlayStation 4 – 11 (7,819,919)

So, next week, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be in contention, but where do you think it will place?

