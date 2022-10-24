Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It wouldn't be a normal week as a Nintendo fan these days without the announcement of yet more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet news now would it? Ever to stay on brand, The Pokémon Company has announced that more details are to be shown tomorrow.

After sharing the spooky short found above - showing one trainer getting all kinds of scared by the haunting presence of a Gengar - TPC has set up a mysterious livestream for tomorrow (25th October) at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 9:00 EST, simply titled '????'.

While it is unclear at the moment as to what tomorrow's reveal will hold, the close relation to Ghost-Types has us guessing that there might be another 'mon reveal right around the corner - 'tis the season to be spooky, after all.

We'll be here to breakdown everything that the announcement holds. The last reveal got us fixated on Bellibolt, so here's hoping that tomorrow will bring us our latest Halloween obsession!