Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Riogok Shrine Walkthrough - "Force Transfer"

Riogok Shrine is one of the many Zonai Shrines dotted around Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom, and one that'll require the deft use of several skills. While you'll need to be quick with your actions, this is actually a fairly straightforward Shrine.

Here's how to find Riogok Shrine and how to conquer the "Force Transfer" challenge.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Riogok Shrine Solution

Where to find Riogok Shrine

Riogok Shrine is in the Hyrule Field area. It's up a small hill in the Rowan Plain and is around coordinates -1440,1616,0089.

How to solve Riogok Shrine

The three skills you're going to need here are Ultrahand, Ascend, and Recall.

Force Transfer

In the first chamber of the Shrine, you’ll be faced with a closed gate, which needs to be opened using some giant cogs. You'll see that there’s a gap in between the cogs.

Use Ultrahand to pick up the log on your right and then pop it into the gap, as shown. To open the gate, strike the statue on the right side. You'll then be able to enter the next room.

You'll see some panels attached to a rail on the wall.

Use Ultrahand to lift one up as far as it will go, then allow it to fall back down. Then use Recall on it, and when it's at its highest position, use Ascend to jump up onto the top of the panel.

Repeat this process with the second, smaller panel on the rail to receive the Light of Blessing.

We've got a guide on where to find all of the Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom. If you're looking for other tips or guides, we've got plenty of those in our Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.