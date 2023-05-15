Messages From An Ancient Era is a side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that you can jump into fairly early in the game, although it will take you quite some time to see it through to its conclusion. Let's take a look at how to complete this one.

Note that this guide is a work in progress right now, so make sure to check in regularly as we update it!

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Messages From An Ancient Era Walkthrough

To kickstart Messages From An Ancient Era, you'll want to make your way to Lookout Landing and speak to Wortsworth, who you'll find examining a large stone tablet. Once you've spoken with him he'll request that you make your way to him in Kakariko Village. Quite the trek!

Once at Kakariko Village, Wortsworth will inform you that the stone contains ancient Hyrulian text which relates to the Age of Legends. He wants to decipher the text, but in order to do so fully, he's going to need you to find 12 further stone tablets.

Our job now is to set out and locate all of these tablets and, luckily, once you know where to look for them it isn't too difficult a task. Let's take a look at all of the stone tablet locations.

All Stone Tablet Locations

First things first and, in order to find all of the stone tablets you need, you're going to have to unlock most of the sky map in the game, as each of our targets is located on small flower-shaped islands that hover way above Hyrule. Once you've started opening up the sky map, zoom in and you should quite easily be able to see these little islands.

To help you out, we've provided a list of coordinates below that show you exactly where every tablet is located. Happy hunting!

Stone Tablet #1

Coordinates: -1365. 3577, 0904

Stone Tablet #2

Coordinates: -4043, 3204, 0444

Stone Tablet #3

Coordinates: 2216, 0990, 1142

Stone Tablet #4

Coordinates: -0042, 2993, 1494

Stone Tablet #5

Coordinates: 3578, 1747, 1354

Stone Tablet #6

Coordinates: -3606, -0932, 1594

Coming soon...

This guide is a work in progress and we'll have the remaining tablets listed here as soon as possible. Check back soon!

For more help on your journey across Hyrule, check out our full Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for more hints, tips, tricks, and maps.