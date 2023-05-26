Need help figuring out how to access and activate Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower? You'll spot this during one of the Regional Phenomena quests in Tears of the Kingdom, and it requires a mechanic to get there — pronto.

For a list of all of the Skyview Towers and where to find them, we have a full guide for all Skyview Tower locations.

Here's where to find Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, and how to unlock it.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Unlock Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

Where to find Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

You'll spot the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower on your way to Gerudo Desert, roughly around coordinates -2419, -2197, 0302. You'll have to climb or use Ultrahand contraptions to get to it, but it's not too high up. You should activate this during the main story to make getting around the desert, and to Kara Kara Bazaar, a bit easier.

You'll most likely to approach the tower from below, which is where you'll find out exactly what the problem is.

How to access Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

Make your way over to the tower, as shown in the map below, and you'll meet an NPC stood on a lift who needs to get up to the entrance of the Skyview in order to get it opened up for us.

He's got a problem, however, as his lift isn't working. What we need to here do is head up to the top of the lift shaft and fix the pulley system that he points out, giving it enough counterweight to have him lifted up to the tower.

Once up top on a level with the pulley, you'll see a whole bunch of metal crates and other materials to your right. All you need do now is use Ultrahand to attach them to the pulley until we start to see downward movement. A couple of metal crates should do the job. We also found large pieces of wood block the pulley's route down so keep it tidy so it can make it all the way to the bottom.

With our man now up top, he'll open the doors to the tower and you can get on with the important business of scanning the area into your world map.

For more handy guides, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for all of your adventuring needs.