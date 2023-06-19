Marari-In Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom requires you to defeat a series of enemies before you gain access to the Shrine itself.

Let's take a look at where to find this one and how to solve it!

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Marari-In Shrine Walkthrough

Where To Find Marari-In Shrine

Marari-In Shrine can be found on an island in the Necluda Sea, coordinates 4633, -3715, 0018. You'll need to glide from Cape Cales (denoted in the image below by the yellow leaf) to reach it (the nearest Skyview Tower is Rabella Wetlands). You'll need plenty of stamina to reach it – or you could use a Zonai Wing. Alternatively, you can build a boat, but that will take longer.

Before you can gain access to the shrine, you need to talk to an NPC who will set you off on a quest to defeat three enemy camps. This NPC is highlighted with the player arrow in the image below (top left of the island).

This will trigger the side quest Seeking the Pirate Hideout.

Side Quest: Seeking the Pirate Hideout

The NPC will set you off on a mission to defeat three pirate camps. These are marked on the image below with sword icons. These are populated by Silver and Blue Bokoblins, so be aware that you'll need to be pretty well-equipped to take them on.

Once you have defeated the three camps, return to the NPC. He will tell you about a ship heading to a cave at the end of the island, shown below.

You can enter the cave either by jumping from above or swimming. Once you're inside, you'll see a boat moored inside which contains even stronger Bokoblins, so be ready for a fight. Once you've defeated them, use Ultrahand on the wooden panels to create a bridge over the spikes to reach the shrine.

How To Solve Marari-In Shrine

Marari-In Shrine - Marari-In Solution

Because it's a "Rauru's Blessing" shrine, Marari-In doesn't contain any puzzles to solve – the act of getting to the shrine is the challenge here. Once you've managed that, simply enter and open the chest before touching the green gate at the end to get your Light of Blessing.

We've got plenty of other Shrine walkthroughs and maps available, so check out where you can find those in our Shrine Locations guide. For other hints and tips, check out our Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.