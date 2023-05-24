Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower is a thorny case among Hyrule's brand-new lookout points. Tears of the Kingdom challenges your knowledge of the weather and your skills with Ultrahand to create a really simple solution for the pesky rain.

For more on the Skyview Towers, check out our Skyview Tower location guide for where to find all 15 of these landmarks.

Here's where to find the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, and how to unlock it.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Unlock Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower

Where to find Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower

This Skyview Tower can be found southwest of Hateno Village and northwest of Lurelin Village in East Necluda. You'll be able to spot it from Dueling Peaks Stable in the distant southeast. It's located at coordinates 2419, -2762, 0222.

Surrounded by hills and mountain ranges, you might be best climbing or riding up the mountain to the west of the tower — Mount Floria — and then gliding over to the tower from there. Alternatively, if you're travelling through the Faron Grasslands, follow the path east past Lakeside Stable and then head north when you get to Temto Hill.

How to access Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower

When you arrive at the Skyview Tower, you'll notice that it's surrounded by thorns. Both the outer perimeter of the tower and the entrance are blocked. But there's a second problem — it's raining, meaning you can't set fire to the thorns while it's exposed to the rain.

If you're outside of the tower's perimeter, you'll see on the left that some thorns are covered by some wooden scaffolding. Throw a fire fruit at the thorns and because the rain can't get to them, they'll catch fire.

Once the thorns have gone, Walk towards the tower and you'll see that the same can't be said for the thorns in front of the door. However, there are multiple Hudson Construction sites to your right, and there are two wooden platforms either side of the door that can be used to hold something up. Using as many of the blanks of wood as you need and Ultrahand, stick together multiple bits to create a large cover/bridge.

Once it's long enough to sit above the thorns, move it with Ultrahand and carefully lay it down above the thorns, so it's being held up by the scaffolding. Then throw a fire fruit at the thorns below. The wood won't catch fire, but the thorns will. Wait for them to burn away, and then you can use the tower as normal.

Using this Skyview Tower unlocks part of Necluda's huge map. For more tips, tricks, and maps, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for more Hylian help.