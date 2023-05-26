Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is another one of the broken Skyview Towers situated in Tears of the Kingdom's Hyrule. Link might as well become a handyman with all of these jobs!

This one is similar to Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower, but with an extra puzzle that might give you pause.

For more on the Skyview Towers, check out our Skyview Tower location guide for where to find all 15 of these landmarks.

Here's where to find the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower, and how to unlock it.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Unlock Thyphlo Skyview Tower

Where to find Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower

Thyphlo Ruins is located in the most northerly part of Hyrule, west of Eldin Canyon, east of Tabantha Frontier, and north of the Lost Woods and Great Hyrule Forest.

It's probably easiest to get to this tower from Eldin, simply by following the path noth out of Goron City, past YunoboCo HQ, and due west. The ruins are surrounded by a swampy moat, but the tower is very easy to spot. You'll also be close to one of the Dragon's Tears and Geoglyphs, so make sure you head over to that once you unlocked the tower.

How to access Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower

When you arrive at the tower you'll meet Billson who explains that there seems to be an issue. He'll ask you to help out and in order to do so you'll need to use the Zonai platforms hovering around the area to get up to the very top of the tower.

There are multiple ways to approach this task, but we found sticking a rocket to one of the platforms then smacking it to activate propelled us up high enough to then paraglide over to where a lone enemy is taking potshots at you. Take him out, then use your Ultrahand ability to remove a Zonai platform which is blocking the top of the tower.

Alternatively, you can bypass any stress regarding platforming by making a hot air balloon if you've got the requisite pieces. Hop in, drift up and lift the blockage off. With this done, you can return to Billson who'll get the tower up and running for you to hop in and scan the area for the next segment of your world map. Good job!

Not only are those ruins ripe for exploring, but you've got a new vantage point on your adventure around Hyrule. For more handy guides, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for all of your adventuring needs.