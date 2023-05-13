Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower is one of the many locales in Tears of the Kingdom that requires you to do a bit of thinking — as well as use your newfound powers — in order to unlock.

You'll find this tower in Necluda, which isn't one of the main regions you'll likely visit as part of the Regional Phenomena quest. And it's not immediate on how to actually use the tower to unlock more of the map. For every single Skyview Tower location, we have a complete walkthrough along with a fully marked map on where to find all 15 of them.

Here's where to find the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, and how to unlock it.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Unlock Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

Where to find Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

At the top of a rocky hill in West Necluda sits Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, at around coordinates 1136, -1171, 0185. You'll need to bring lots of bombs or weapons that are of the 'hammer' or 'club' type — you can get these from monsters, or create your own with a weapon and a rock or a boulder using Fuse. Handy.

Everything seems relatively normal, at least until you walk up to the door when someone tells you that the tower is locked up. So, there's no way in. At least if your name isn't Link and you have a weird arm that has magical powers...

How to access Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

Just below the Skyview Tower, there are two cave entrances — to the northwest and southeast. This small tunnel system under the cave is what you want to get to, and you should only need to drop down one level. Be careful as you may be attacked by a Battle Talus.

Equip your hammer/boulder weapon/use bombs to make your way through the cave system. There are tons of rocks, so keep smashing them down. You want to find an enclosed area that's covered by a boulder — at around the coordinates 1343, 1178, 0131. When you're in this cave, use Ascend and you should pop your head out of the floor of the tower. Hop out, and activate the terminal to fix the tower.

That's part of Necluda unlocked on your Purah Pad, then. For more tips, tricks, and maps, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for all of your Zelda needs.