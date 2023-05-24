Looking to infiltrate Yiga HQ to get your hands on the Earthquake ability in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? This power sees Link smash the ground in front of him, sending out a shockwave of sharp rock that takes out any enemies that get in its way.

If it sounds cool, it's because it is cool, it's a must-have ability that enables you to battle baddies without a traditional weapon equipped, so let's take a look at how to get our sweaty mitts on it.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Get The Earthquake Ability

There are a few steps involved in getting the Earthquake Manual which allows you to pull off this ground-shaking move.

First up, you're going to need to have the full Yiga Armour Set, so check out our Yiga Armour Set guide on how to do that first of all.

Infiltrating The Yiga HQ

Now that you have all the pieces of the snazzy Yiga outfit, equip them and head for the main Yiga Clan HQ, which is located in the very same spot it was in Breath of the Wild, as shown below. Just head to the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower to arrive nearby.

Once here, equip your Yiga gear and that you've got at least 300 Rupees in your wallet.

Now head in and make a beeline for the Blademaster. Speak with this NPC and you can engage in a minigame for 100 Rupees that sees you attempt to beat a set number of Yiga goons within a one-minute time limit.

Defeat 6 Foes In The Blademaster's Challenge

There are three tiers to this challenge and each one comes with its own reward:

Defeat 3 Yiga - Yiga Paraglider Fabric

Defeat 6 Yiga - Earthquake Ability

Defeat 9 Yiga - Lightning Helm

As you can see, there are some tidy prizes on offer here including a sweet paraglider fabric and that magnificent Lightning Helm. Once you've defeated at least six foes within the time limit you'll get your Earthquake Manual enabling you to use Earthquake.

Blademaster Combat Minigame Tips

Bring arrows, sort your inventory items by fuse power, and fuse whatever is most powerful to your arrows to one-shot your enemies. Combine this with slow motion from jumping from ledges and you should dust all three rounds fairly easily. Good luck!

How To Use Earthquake

Now that you've got the Earthquake Manual in your inventory, you can use your new power by simply unequipping your weapons and pressing attack to send rocky shockwaves forth from your locations. Nice.

Check out our full Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for more hints and tips.