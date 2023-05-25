One of the more difficult sets of armour to obtain in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the Zonaite Armour set.

This gorgeous armour gives Link some Zonaite-era armour and is also really useful if you like building ridiculous Zonai device contraptions with Ultrahand.

Here's how to get the complete Zonaite Armour set — the Zonaite Helm, the Zonaite Waistguard, and the Zonaite Shin Guards.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Get The Zonaite Armour Set

All three pieces of the Zonaite Armour set can be found in the Sky, but they're nowhere near each other, tucked away in separate corners of the world.

The complete set consists of:

Zonaite Helm

Zonaite Waistguard

Zonaite Shin Guards

We recommend bringing lots of Zonai devices such as Wings, Fans, Carts, and Balloons, having a fair amount of stamina, and also some armour to protect against the cold — it can get chilly up in the sky. You may also need a large amount of Zonai Charges or Energy Cells to travel far — check our guide on How To Upgrade Your Battery if you're not sure how to do that.

To get each piece, read on.

Zonaite Helm location

The Zonaite Helm can be found on Lightcast Island in the Tabantha Frontier Sky. To get there, you can warp to Ganos Shrine and travel to the north, Taunhiy Shrine and head west, or Ijo-o Shrine and head far south.

Regardless of where you're travelling from, bring Wings, Fans, Rockets, etc. — anything that makes travelling long distances in the Sky easier is better.

When you land on the island, activate the Zonai terminal to open up a cave where a strong light is beaming down. Follow it down and you'll come to a platform with some Mirror Zonai devices on it. To your left is a series of platforms that lead to a switch that's activated when a beam of light hits it.

Using the mirrors in this room, you'll need to reflect the light down to the switch. This is a low-gravity island too, so your mirrors will fly much further when you throw them. You can also use Ultrahand and Recall in case you drop them into the water.

Once you've activated the Switch, you'll open the door below, and you'll be able to Ascend to a new platform and get the helmet at coordinates - 3590, 0946, 1723.

Zonaite Waistguard location

You'll find the Zonaite Waistguard on Zonaite Forge Island in the Necluda Sky. This is a huge island that you can see from Great Sky Island, but you won't be able to get here unless you're extremely adept at travelling through the Sky.

Josiu Shrine to the northwest of the island and Ukoojisi Shrine to the southwest are the closest warp points to this island. Make use of Rockets, Wings, Fans, and any other traversal-based Zonai devices to get to the island.

Land near the bottom and activate the Zonai terminal (at coordinates 2421, -1677, 1475) to start the fans. Then ride the winds with your paraglider up to the top of the island where you'll see a large grate has opened up. Dive down and avoid the lasers until you reach a lava-filled room with Yansamin Shrine at the bottom.

To the left of the shrine, throw a splash fruit into the lava to create a platform so that it's underneath the stone structure. Then Ascend into a room where you find the chest you need at coordinates 2375, -1775, 1489.

Zonaite Shin Guards location

The Shin Guards are located in the huge orb at the Sky Mine in Akkala Highlands Sky. The islands you're looking for are directly south of Lomei Sky Labyrinth, but your nearest shrine is Natak Shrine in Sokkala Sky Archipelago.

As with all of these islands, use the best Zonai devices you have to get across to the island. This is also where The Sky Mine Crystal Shrine Quest is located, which unlocks Gikaku Shrine.

Activate the Zonai Terminal and ride to the top of the island chain using the Zonai mechanisms, which should shoot you high into the sky. When you get to the final island before the huge orb, you'll see lots of blocks on it, along with another launcher.'

Using the crank, aim the launcher at the orb and then place a block onto it using Ultrahand. You want to line up the block directly to the hole in the orb. The launcher should then shoot the block at the island. You can use Recall from where you're standing if the block goes too far — just press Recall, select the block and then cancel when the block is directly above the hole, and it'll fall in.

Ride the launcher yourself so you fall into the orb, and then place the block on the switch in the centre of the room. This will cause the outside of the island to start rotating.

Get out by either gliding out of the hole or Ascending out of the top, and then either by gliding or by returning to the launcher, get inside the bottom half of the island. When you're at the bottom, you'll see the chest with the Guards in at coordinates 4468, 2025, 1413.

This is one of the many useful new armour sets and features in TOTK. For even more maps, hints, and tips, check out our full Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.