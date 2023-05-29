The Fire Temple is home to a real Zelda series throwback in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As potentially your second boss — depending on your Regional Phenomena order — Marbled Gohma is a step up in difficulty, particularly in terms of using your ally's ability. We're here to help you get the best out of this skill, and to help you crush those boulders and get through the boss.

Here's how to defeat Marbled Gohma, the boss of the Fire Temple.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Defeat Marbled Gohma

How to prepare for Marbled Gohma

Your approach for Marbled Gohma, the Scourge of the Fire Temple, is very similar to the whole of the dungeon. You should already be wearing the Flamebreaker Armour Set, but if you've been relying on elixirs, then warp back to Goron City and grab it.

Otherwise, the only thing you really need is strong weapons. You can fuse water-based items like an Opal to your melee weapons if you want to do some extra damage. But this is a boss that is largely taken down by Yunobo's attack — you don't need to do anything special other than hit it.

How to defeat Marbled Gohma

Phase 1

Depending on how hard you find it to aim Yunobo's roll ability, this fight will either be pretty easy or pretty hard. And if you've played any Legend of Zelda game before, you know right where to hit Gohma — in the eye.

As the name suggests, Marbled Gohma is covered in the strange marbled rock you've been dealing with since you arrived in Goron City. Link can't do any damage to it while it's crawling around on its marbled legs, so you need to knock it over with Yunobo.

Gohma will throw rocks at you which will explode, but you can destroy these by rolling Yunobo into them or by using Recall to send them flying back to the big rocky spider. Gohma can also creak a small shockwave with its legs by stomping on the ground. It's best to stay away from the boss at all times.

When you get a chance, aim Yunobo at Gohma's legs and destroy two of them, which will cause it to collapse. Climb onto it and whale away at the eye. Keep doing this until it reaches half health.

Phase 2

The next phase is no different, except Gohma is now on the ceiling. That means you need to use the curved walls to roll Yunobo up and above you, just as you did when you woke up the boss. This can be a bit tricky, but it's often safer to just roll on the off-chance you'll hit Gohma rather than wait and aim because it can move around a lot.

Gohma also has a new move, where it will throw a ring of marbled boulders around you. It'll be bad news if they explode before you escape, so once again, either break them using Yunobo or use Recall on one of them, and then run through the gap.

Because it's on the ceiling, you only need to hit it once to knock it down and get it to fall over. Do what every Zelda fan does to Gohma and attack its eye again. Keep doing this until you defeat this menace.

You'll get a Heart Container for your troubles, along with a lore dump. Yunobo will become the Sage of Fire, and when you're back at Goron City, you'll get the Vow of Yunobo, Sage of Fire, meaning his charge ability will be available to you whenever you need it.

You'll get a Heart Container for your troubles, along with a lore dump. Yunobo will become the Sage of Fire, and when you're back at Goron City, you'll get the Vow of Yunobo, Sage of Fire, meaning his charge ability will be available to you whenever you need it.