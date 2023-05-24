Keeping to the cool climes of the Necluda region, Cotera is one of the four Great Fairies in Tears of the Kingdom. Just like with all of the other Great Fairy Fountains, you'll need to coax Cotera out of her bud by getting the right member to join the Stable Trotters.

To complete Serenade to Cotera, you need to have finished both Serenade to a Great Fairy and Honey, Bee Mine. You can also check in on the other Great Fairies by using our Great Fairy Fountain location guide.

Here's where to find Serenade to Cotera and how to finish this Side Adventure.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Complete Serenade To Cotera

Where to find Serenade to Cotera

Serenade to Cotera takes place at Dueling Peaks Stable in West Necluda. It's right next to the Dueling Peaks mountains and south of Kakariko Village.

You can either glide southeast of Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, which we can help you unlock with our Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower guide, or go south from Kakariko. Activate Eshos Shrine so you can come back here.

Speak to the Stable Trotters at the stage nearby to find out they're looking for their drummer — if he's not already there. If he isn't, head to our Honey, Be Mine walkthrough. Otherwise, it's time to transport the troupe to this Great Fairy.

How to complete Serenade to Cotera

When you speak to the troupe, you'll find out that Cotera is on the other side of the river. So no horse and tow is needed this time. You need to build a boat for the carriage to go on this time.

Follow them to the river and speak to them. Next, get boat building. As long as the carriage isn't fully submerged in water, then you'll be fine. Fans and Steering Sticks are your best friends here, and you only need to sail slightly southeast to reach the Great Fairy.

Talk to the troupe when you've built your masterpiece, and then ride it down the river to Cotera. She'll hear the drums and burst out of the Fountain, granting you another place to upgrade your armour.

That's another Great Fairy ready to help you. For all other locations, check out or map in our All Great Fairy Locations guide. And for other tips, make sure to head over to our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.