The open structure of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild meant that players could create all sorts of challenges for themselves. It also meant that they could go anywhere, and many accomplished players decided that they would just ignore the rest of the game and go straight to the final boss.

Given that the sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, follows a similar structure and retains the open-world formula, you might be itching for a challenge straight off the bat. But can you take on the final boss of Tears of the Kingdom straight away?

Don't worry, we won't be spoiling anything story-related here — even the final boss. So if you're just curious, there's nothing to worry about here in terms of narrative. However, this will have a few location spoilers, as well as hinting at the structure of the fight. So if you want to go in completely blind, here's your chance to hop away...

With that out of the way, we're here to tell you when you can take on the final boss, how to find the final boss, and whether you'll even want to.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Can You Go Straight To The Final Boss?

Can you fight the final boss early?

Yes, you absolutely can. When you get to the Surface, that is.

That's right, you'll need to make it through the opening, the Great Sky Island, and unlock Lookout Landing Skyview Tower to get the Paraglider. After that, have at it. Some people have already been brave enough to take down the final boss as early as they can.

Where is the final boss?

The final boss is hiding in the Depths, the underground area of Hyrule. You can only access it by jumping down the Hyrule Castle Cavern, which is directly underneath Hyrule Castle

It's not that simple, however, as there's an entire network of cave systems underneath the castle in order to reach the final boss. It's a bit like a dungeon, and it's also stuffed full of extremely difficult foes. So if you want to try, come prepared — very prepared.

Are there any changes to the final boss?

In Breath of the Wild, if you ran straight to Calamity Ganon without clearing the Divine Beasts, you would need to fight all four elemental variants of Ganon — Waterblight, Fireblight, Thunderblight, and Windblight Ganon — in a gauntlet before getting to the actual final boss.

In Tears of the Kingdom, it's pretty similar. If you haven't finished any of the Regional Phenomena quests or finished any of the dungeons, then once you get past the first challenge, you'll have to fight all of the bosses you haven't fought yet in a gauntlet before the final boss.

