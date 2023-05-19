If you're on the hunt for super rare and powerful materials to fuse to your weapons, or if you're looking to get your hands on a very special sword a little earlier than you possibly should, you're going to want to get down to business with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's huge big dragons.

The four dragons here patrol different regions of the sky and in order to help you track them down we've made a quick list of where you're most likely to find them and what goodies you can expect to net in return for hacking, slashing and shooting arrows into them. You beast. Only kidding, these dragons are impervious to pain and can't die so go ahead and fill your greedy little boots.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: All Dragon Locations And Materials

Dragon Materials

The following dragon materials are worth picking up for their ability to prolong the effects of various food buffs and increase weapon attack power, as well as for armour upgrades from the Great Faries that you'll need to unlock via some Side Adventures.

Dragon Shards give you almost two minutes extra of meal effects, for example, whilst a horn will give you a boost of around +26 to weapons when fused. There are also elemental aspects to take into account here with fire, ice and electric capabilities to be enjoyed.

We recommend making good use of Skyview Towers and Sky Islands as jumping-off points to help you paraglide down to your intended target. Shooting with arrows from range works too, but getting onto a dragon is more fun and you'll likely get more materials for your trouble!

Dragon Scales

You can farm these by either shooting at a dragon's body from range - make use of homing arrows by fusing Keese eyeballs to help here - or you can glide down onto the dragon's body to hack some off at close range.

Dragon Shards

To net some of these you'll simply need to land on the dragon's back and walk along it. You'll spot elemental shards at the base of the dragon's spikes. You often get multiple each time, so stock up while you can.

You can also focus the same arrow/melee attacks as above, except this time you're aiming for the back specifically. Use homing arrows or do some slick paragliding to land on the head and start smacking them around the mug to succeed here.

Dragon Claws

As above, except you're aiming for the claws this time!

Dragon Horns

And finally the horns atop a beast's head can also be smacked off for resources.

The Master Sword



The Light Dragon has this sword buried in its head and you'll need two full stamina wheels to pull it out. If you want to make things easier for yourself head to the Korok Forest and get rid of the gloom there, then speak to the Deku Tree. Doing this will mark the location of the sword, making it easier to find the dragon at all times. Check out our full Master Sword guide for more info on this!

All Dragon Locations



It's worth bearing in mind that all three elemental dragons can also fly into the Depths, and they dive in and out of the chasms in their respective area. They will always stay on the same path, however, so you won't need to travel too far in order to track these down.

Dinraal

This big fiery beast can be found spiralling around the sky in the Eldin Mountains region - keep an eye out whilst near the volcano especially, but we've seen it pop up at the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab too, so anywhere in the northeast area of the map seems to be fair game.

To get up close and personal with Dinraal, first, make sure to have fireproof gear on or you won't last long. If you're having any real issues spotting Dinraal, we suggest blasting out of a Skyview Tower in and around Eldin and Akkala to look from the air.

Farosh

Southwest is where you'll need to head to spot Farosh, with the dragon circling the skies in and around the Gerudo Desert. Head to any Skyview Tower down here (Gerudo Canyon or Gerudo Highlands) and blast off into the sky if you're having real issues spotting your prey and make sure to nab the Rubber Set of armour beforehand/unequip conductive gear before getting too close.

Naydra

This cool customer can be found in the skies of East Necluda and around Mount Lanayru. Get your warm gear on before approaching and if you can't spot the beast of the southeast, just blast out of Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower to scan the area from a distance.

Light Dragon

With no set location to help you track this one down, it's the trickiest of the lot to get a handle on, especially early on in the game. Fortunately, this is the only dragon that doesn't go underground.

The Light Dragon stays mostly on the outskirts of the world we've found, so maybe start by checking out the fringes of the map, or head for locations around Dragon Tears to try your luck. Once you've unlocked most Skyview Towers, you can warp around the map at altitude to scan for it.

As it glides higher than the other dragons, we also recommend using the sky islands as a starting point for gliding down onto it for resources.

Also, remember to have two full rings of stamina at the ready if you're on the lookout for the Light Dragon in order to pull a certain sword from its head!

The dragons are just one of the many returning features in Tears of the Kingdom, but the added tweaks — like being able to walk on their backs — mean it's even more fun to hunt them down. Check out our full Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for more hints and tips.