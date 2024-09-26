Welcome to our Boss Guides for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Here we'll be tackling the boss of the Jabul Ruins dungeon. Beware, there are minor spoilers in this guide, so if you don't want to know who the boss is, hop out.

Below we've detailed the best strategy on how to beat the boss of the Jabul Ruins dungeon.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Vocavor Boss Strategy

Vocavor Phase 1

You'll be underwater for this entire phase, so if you need to, grab some air bubbles. And if you have Smoothies that help Zelda breathe underwater better, the use them.

Vocavor has one move in this phase — it will send small whirlpools at you. You can easily avoid these by swimming up and down. What you want to do is send a Bombfish or Chompfin at its back to destroy the blue, exposing its weak point. Swap to Swordfighter Form and dish out as much damage as you can.

You might need to do this twice, but this shouldn't give you any trouble at all. Just keep an eye on your oxygen levels.

Vocavor Phase 2

For the second phase, the arena will change slightly. There are now two pockets of open space where Vocavor can float. The fish will still send small whirlpools your way, except now it will also sweep and swim around the bottom in an attempt to avoid you.

Your strategy is essentially the same here, except you can't rely on fish as much. Use some flying echoes if you have them, or just take a risk and swap to Swordfighter form to destroy the blue on his back. Eventually it'll collapse, giving you the opportunity to attack it over and over.

Do this twice and you'll win. You'll get Heart Container, a level-up for Tri, and, 5 Might Crystals.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide.