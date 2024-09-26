Welcome to our Boss Guides for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

You've reached the end of the Hyrule Castle Dungeon, which means you're here to tackle the boss. In this guide, we'll give you the best strategy for beating the boss of Hyrule Castle Dungeon, and all the rewards, too.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Echo Ganon Boss Strategy

Echo Ganon Phase 1

Yes, you're fighting Ganon (sort of). No, this isn't the final boss. there's still a whole lot left after this.

This fight is similar to the one where you controlled Link, but Ganon has new moves up his sleeve. Ganon spin his spear around to act like a shield while summoning fireballs. You can hit his sides while he's doing this, but be careful of the fire. You can also wait and place a boulder to block the fire.

Another new move has Ganon spin his spear in place in the arena. This move is your best chance to run in and damage Ganon, so get a few hits in before he teleports away.

You need to use your best, fastest Echoes to deal damage, along with Swordfighter Form. Attack when you can, heal when you need to, and you'll soon be in phase 2.

Echo Ganon Phase 2

After Ganon is finished roaring, he'll teleport away. His big fireball move is back, and you can deal with it in the same way — swap to Swordfighter and reflect it back. Or avoid the fireball and run in and attack.

The rest of this phase is the same otherwise, so just continue what you've been doing and you'll eventually take him down to his third and final phase.

Echo Ganon Phase 3

Geez, this is a long fight! Now Ganon has his charging move back, and it's faster than when Link had to deal with it. He'll combine this with all of his other moves now, so you have to be ready for what Ganon might do.

Because of how quick Ganon is in this phase, it might take a while to wear him down, but you can do it. Just keep an eye on your health and avoid as much damage as you can, and the fight will soon be over.

You'll get a Heart Container, 5 Might Crystals, and a level up for Tri.

