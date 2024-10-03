Even after Zelda has restored Goron City and Eldin Volcano in Echoes of Wisdom, there are still issues that need cleaning up for the Gorons.

The A Mountainous Mystery Side Quest sees you helping out the leader of Goron City, but part of the challenge is actually finding the quest in the first place.

As such, we'll be covering where to find A Mountainous Mystery, how to complete it, and what you get for clearing the Side Quest.

Where to find A Mountainous Mystery Side Quest



You can pick up A Mountainous Mystery once you've cleared The Rift on Eldin Volcano Main Quest, which includes completing the Eldin Temple Dungeon and defeating the boss there.

At Goron City, one of the Gorons will mention that their leader, Darston, is investigating a cave and he hasn't come back. You need to find him and help him, so accept the quest.

Warp to the Lizalfos Burrow and then use your Echoes to climb up the cliff on the left. Then head north to find the Summit Cave, a new cave just above the Burrow. Speak to Darston to find out that a fabled Flame Giant has awoken, and his flames need putting out. That's your cue.

A Mountainous Mystery Side Quest - Solution & Rewards

The Summit Cave is a very short dungeon, so head inside. Bring some heat-resistant Smoothies for you — if you need to make some, check out our Recipe List.

Completing this Side Quest will reward you with the Goron's Bracelet Accessory.

Summit Cave Walkthrough

In the first room, drop a Lava Rock onto the lava geyser and hop up to the wall. Then, climb along the wall to the next Lava Rock. Jump onto the next climbing wall and drop another Lava Rock Echo onto the next geyser. and make your way to the next screen.

Here, continue to use the Lava Rock Echo to make it to the back platform. Then, use one on the existing Lava Rocks, Bind it, and place it on one of the geysers. Then throw an Echo onto the other, then make your way through the door.

The next room is very straightforward, just make your way through the room, avoiding the Fire Keese that are torching the grass. Use Lava Rocks again to reach the back wall and climb down the ladder.

In this side-on section, you simply need to make your way across, to the right, by climbing and running when the lava sinks down. There's a chest up a climbing wall with 50 rupees. Continue to head right, avoiding the lava. In the last patch of lava, drop a Lava Rock on the lava, then send a Tweelus to the other side. You can also use a Strandtula if you're quick. Otherwise, until the lava rises to reach the final room. Head through the door for a boss.

How to defeat the Flame Giant



You'll recognise this boss — it's basically the Seismic Taelus boss from Suthorn Ruins, but with added fire.

The first phase is exactly the same as the Suthorn Ruins boss: distract it with an Echo, Bind the orb, pull it, attack the orb. Do this a few times and you'll move on to the next phase.

Here, the Flame Giant will cover itself in redder, hotter flames. You can still grab the orb, but with its new spin attack, it gets harder to remove. You can put out the flames using ice or water-based Echoes if you need to.

Otherwise, you deal with this fight in exactly the same way as the first phase. Once you defeat it, you'll get some rupees and a Heart Piece.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.