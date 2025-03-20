There are a whole bunch of Sightseeing Spots to find across Planet Mira and, what Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition perhaps doesn't quite make clear enough, unlocking them adds bonuses to your FrontierNav output. So they have a function, other than looking good!

We thought it doubly important to put together this quick-look guide to the locations of every Sightseeing Spot in the game, each with a map.

Let's go sightseeing!

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Sightseeing Spot Location Maps

A quick note before we start: If you find any sightseeing spots hard to get to, remember they can be much easier if you have the ability to fly down to them, or to jump further in a Skell.

Okay, here are all the Sightseeing Spot maps for Xenoblade X, sorted by region:

Primordia

Headwater Cliff

Located at the south of Headwater Summit, on a cliff overlooking Biahno Lake.

Quickly reachable from FN Site 104.

Talon Rock Prominence

Found on the southernmost tip of Primordia's Talon Rock Summit, right beside FN Site 110. Requires Flight Module!

Oblivia

Azure Lagoon

This one is under the Barbarich Desert, most quickly reachable from FN Site 313.

Kintrees

From FN Site 315, you'll want to use a Skell — it's the only way — to fly onto the high plateau with three trees on top.

Atop The Giant Ring

Head for the giant metal ring that's visible from almost everywhere in Oblivia, and make your way right to the top of it. FN Site 312 is nearby.

You can fly to make it easier, but there are also numerous ways to climb and jump your way to glory.

Mount Edge Peak

From FN Site 321, make your way to the very top of the mountain, the highest point in Oblivia.

This spot will be uncovered as part of the Off The Record quest, too.

Noctilum

Skygazer's Atrium

This scenic view is positioned above the Weeping Whitewood. Take the trail that leads here from the Citadel.

Decapotamon Vista

This one is north of the Canopied Nightwoods. Look out for the rope bridges above you and you're on the right path.

The vista takes in the view of the enormous Decapotamon tree that sits in the area.

Cascade Isle

Closest to FN Site 216, this island is an easy sightseeing spot to get to.

Yagami's Vista

Head for the north entrance to Whale's Nostril. The nearest FN Site is 221.

Sylvalum

Arc Rock

North of FN Site 410, this one is right up top of those huge grey arches above the area.

Xanadu Overlook

The Castle in the Sky quest will bring you here in due course, but if you want to do it yourself, head for FN Site 413 and follow the mountain path.

Caldros

Beneath O'RRH Sim Keep

Lower levels of Cauldros, SE of FN Site 505.

White Phosphor Lake

Western Cauldros, this spot is right at FN Site 503. Be careful, because the phosphor does damage!

O'RRH Sim Castle Ruins

This one is located in the centre of Cauldros, near the Ganglion Weapons Hangar. It is reachable most quickly from FN Site 506.

M'Gando Volcano Crater

In the centre of Mount M'gando Volcano. D'uh! FN Site 513 is also here.

What do Sightseeing Spots do?

Finding and unlocking Sightseeing Spots through the game adds bonuses to your FrontierNav output. Check out our guide for more details about that: