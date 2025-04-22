Just when you thought Nintendo had called time on its addictive line of NFC figurines, a new lineup of Zelda amiibo goes and pull you back in.

That's right, there's a fresh bunch of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (and Street Fighter) amiibo launching alongside Switch 2 on 5th June, with fan-favourites Riju, Sidon, Yunobo, and Tulin being joined by (at a later date) a larger amiibo of Mineru's Construct.

To help you secure the ones you want, we'll be keeping an eye out for stock across all reputable retailers and dropping them right here in this guide. US pre-orders begin on 24th April, so be sure to bookmark this page (or, you know, leave the tab open - do people still bookmark pages?) and check back later.

Before we begin, please note that right now you'll only find US retailers below, and while the pages are live, you can't click to pre-order just yet - pre-orders will begin on 24th April.

Also, we'll be adding UK retailers when the pages go live.

Riju amiibo (5th June)

First up, it's Riju, chief of the Gerudo.

Riju is one of the Sages in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. She became chief of the Gerudo Tribe after her mother’s death, so she works hard to prove herself. After fighting beside Link to free Gerudo Town, she inherited a secret stone and awakened as the Sage of Lightning.

Sidon amiibo (5th June)

Next up, it's everyone's favourite: Sidon the Zora.

Sidon is one of the Sages in the Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom. The son of King Dorephan, he is an enthusiastic Zora with a zeal for justice who selflessly protects the domain with integrity and passion. After joining forces with Link, he inherited a secret stone and awakened as the Sage of Water.

Yunobo amiibo (5th June)

Goron sage Yunobo balances running a successful company alongside his sagely duties.

Yunobo is one of the Sages in the Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom. He is a longtime ally of Link’s who inherited a secret stone and awakened as the Sage of Fire. He is also the President of YunoboCo, a group dedicated to helping the Gorons prosper through mining.

Tulin amiibo (5th June)

Lastly, Tulin takes flight in amiibo form.

Tulin is one of the Sages in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. He is a young Rito who fought at Link’s side to save his village from a strange phenomenon. After showing true growth and proving himself as a warrior, he has inherited a secret stone and awakened as the Sage of Wind.

Mineru's Construct amiibo (TBA)

Also announced to be "released later", there's another new Zelda amiibo on the way: Mineru's Construct.

A mech-style device you gain access to later in the game, there aren't any solid details on this one yet, although we're expecting a larger-scale figure more in line with the BOTW Guardian amiibo than the smaller ones.

We'll update this guide with details the moment we hear Mineru's Construct amiibo news.

And of course, there's the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition versions of the games, too. These upgraded versions come with frame rate and screen resolution improvements, plus compatibility with the upcoming Zelda Notes app which will help you track down Korok seeds, check your in-game stats, among other things.

The TOTK sages will launch on 5th June 2025, the same day the Switch 2 launches. Lots of things vying for your cash coming out on that Thursday!