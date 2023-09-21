At the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, the brand new Zelda and Ganondorf amiibo for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally got a release date.

These two beauties were first revealed back in June 2023. And look, we know amiibo go pretty fast, so with pre-orders open, here's where you can grab these figures to add to your collection.

Both Zelda and Ganondorf amiibo will launch on 3rd November 2023 and will be available to purchase separately. The Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo is already out and launched alongside the game back on 12th May 2023.