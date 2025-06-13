The next big Pokémon game is scheduled to launch on 16th October 2025, and it's coming to not one, but two Nintendo consoles.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will come out on the original Switch, but there's also a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launching on the exact same day, which will have improved visuals and better frame rates.

Whichever version of Lumiose City you plan on be exploring in October, below we've rounded up the best Legends: Z-A pre-order deals we can find from all the big retailers in the US and UK.

Pre-Order Pokémon Legends Z-A On Switch 2

Here's where you can pre-order a copy of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition in the US, Canada, and the UK - and there are various bundle deals available from My Nintendo Store in Europe too (while stocks last):

Pre-Order Pokémon Legends Z-A On Switch 1

Here's where you can pre-order an original Switch version of the game in the US, Canada, and the UK - and just as with the Switch 2 versions, My Nintendo Store in Europe has a bunch of bundle deals (while stocks last):

Are There Any Pre-Order Bonuses For Pokémon Legends Z-A?

In the UK, yes, and it's probably only a matter of time before the US follows suit. My Nintendo Store has pre-order bonus goodies for the physical and digital editions, both of which will come with a 'Partner Pokémon Figurine' bonus (while stocks last).

It's a sweet little standee, featuring the game's three Starters — Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile — and a neat bonus.

There are also bundles available with a whole bunch of goodies, including a Mega Evolution cap, Mega Charizard figurines, pins, mugs and an umbrella.

