Princess Peach Showtime

2024's absolutely rushing by and somehow we already find ourselves knocking on the door of spring. Thankfully, Nintendo's keeping up the pace with plenty of intriguing games headed to Switch over the next couple of months.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Unicorn Overlord - 8th March

A tactical fantasy RPG where you assemble vast armies and direct them into battle? Sold:

From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style.

Contra: Operation Galuga - 12th March

A reimagined take on the original Contra blasts onto Switch on 12th March:

A new entry in the legendary Contra series is here! Contra: Operation Galuga is a thorough reimagining of the classic run-'n'-gun action game from the '80s, featuring modern graphics and sound, new stages, new enemies and bosses, new play mechanics, an updated weapons system, and explosive co-op combat for up to two players in Story Mode or four players in Arcade Mode!

Princess Peach: Showtime! - 22nd March

It's not often we're treated to a new Princess Peach game, so we're really looking forward to this one!

Princess Peach and friends arrive at the Sparkle Theater to see a show when the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch suddenly make their grand entrance and take centre stage. The perfect performance has become a terrible tragedy and it’s up to Peach to save the play – and the day!

By transforming, Peach gains new abilities. Turn into a swordfighter to fend off the Sour Bunch with sensational swordplay or a detective to investigate clues and track down whodunit. With more stolen shows to save, many other transformations are just behind the curtain, including a pastry chef and a kung fu master!

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 23rd April

This one became the most funded Kickstarter video game of 2020... If that doesn't grab your attention, nothing will:

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes is designed to bring players a modern take on a classic JRPG experience. Get ready to lead 100+ playable characters through a war-torn world only you can save.

More Upcoming Switch Games For March And April 2024

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Switch eShop Credit - US

Switch eShop Credit - Canada

Switch eShop Credit - UK/Europe

So that's it for March and April — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!