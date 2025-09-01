Switch 2 is nearly three months old now, and we're on the cusp of the mad Q3/4 rush as publishers gear up to extract your pennies over the holiday season, which is just a few months away.

Switch 2 is slowly, steadily building a library, and there's still more Switch 1 games coming than we know what to do with. And with the launch Silksong — finally! — there's loads to be playing even if you haven't yet picked up Nintendo's latest system.

Below, we've highlighted the most exciting Switch 2 (and 1) games coming in the next two months - the ones that have been announced at the time of writing, anyhow. You'll find more great games beneath our top picks, as well as a bunch of Switch (2) accessories.

New Switch 1 & 2 Games for September & October 2025

Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion - 5th September



A sequel to Marvelous' first entry in 2019, the stylish mecha action returns on Switch 2 and we're keen to see how this improves on the original. Marvelous is one of the few Switch 2 publishers committed — so far, at least — to releasing bona fide, everything-on-the-cart, physical games on Nintendo's newest console, too.

Created and produced by Kenichiro Tsukuda and featuring stunning mechanical designs from Shoji Kawamori, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion takes the franchise in a dramatic new direction.

Humanity’s fight for liberation begins now!

The return of a classic tactics title, this remaster includes the original PS1 version as well, although the updated version overhauls the experience top-to-bottom.

Please note that this is coming to Switch 1 and 2, but the Switch 2 version is a code in a box. The Switch 2 upgrade is free, however - just remember that the upgrade will take up space on your Switch 2.

Originally released in 1997 for the PlayStation, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS is one of the most beloved titles in the FINAL FANTASY franchise, known for its rich, character-driven story, exhilarating encounters where strategic positioning and forward planning determine the outcome, and deep character customization featuring numerous jobs and countless combinations of abilities to craft your very own strategies. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles brings the classic strategy RPG to modern consoles with numerous improvements and updates—the best way to experience the title for newcomers and veterans alike!

Borderlands 4 - 3rd October (Game-Key Card)

From the off, it's important to note that this 'physical' release...isn't. It's a Game-Key Card, which means there's no actual data on the cartridge and you'll need space to download the entire game.

Still here? Given the size of the franchise at this point, you probably don't need an introduction to this looter shooter, with the previous games and most spin-offs being available on Switch 1. This one's looking good, and we've got everything crossed that number 4 will wash the bad taste of the movie from our mouths.

Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now, a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts, with new traversal mechanics like: double jumping, gliding, dodging, fixed-point grappling, and more. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old.

Pokémon Legends Z-A - 16th October

If the last game needed little introduction, the next Pokémon game absolutely doesn't! So let's not waste time, then.

Welcome to Lumiose City, where skilled Trainers participate in the Z-A Royale, a tournament where you’ll rank up via unique new Pokémon battles that happen in real time and can feature Mega Evolutions!

Persona 3 Reload - 23rd October (Game-Key Card)

Heads-up: this is another Game-Key Card, so move right along if they're not your bag.

This remake debuted on other consoles last year, but it's coming to Switch 2 soon and we're very excited to be able to play it on the go.

Enter the Dark Hour where the line between the ordinary and supernatural blur. Immerse yourself in a story of life and death with all new scenes, character interactions, and additional voiceover.

During the day, spend time with various activities from exploring Port Island to forging genuine bonds with unforgettable characters as you shape your journey with every interaction.

Then, at night when the Dark Hour strikes, battle your way through the mysterious tower of Tartarus and take down otherworldly Shadows. Dive into a world brought to life with cutting-edge graphics, sleek UI, quality-of-life updates, and an unforgettable soundtrack.

More Upcoming Games for September & October 2025



As well as those picks above, there are plenty more Switch 1 & 2 retail games launching in the next couple of months.

New Switch 2 Accessories & eShop Credit

Finally, here's a selection of Switch 2 accessories coming soon, and our Switch 2 buyer's guides if you're looking for something in particular.

