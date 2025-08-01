As the Switch 2 enters its third month in the wild, the new games are coming in slow but steady. The wealth of Switch 1 games old and new that benefit from the new console's extra power is helping us pass the time between totally brand new S2 games following launch.

Most players have probably still got their hands full with the excellent Donkey Kong Bananza, but Nintendo has a first-party pair lined up for August: the digital-only Drag x Drive arrives mid-month followed by Star-Crossed World, the Switch 2 upgrade and expansion of Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Below, we've highlighted the most exciting Switch 2 (and 1) games coming in the next two months. You'll find more great games beneath our top picks, as well as a bunch of Switch (2) accessories.

New Switch 1 & 2 Games for August & September 2025

Promised as "more than just a port", Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar looks to modernise an oft-overlooked DS entry in the Harvest Moon / Story of Seasons series, overhauling the visuals and adding full voice acting, a first for the series.

The winds of change bring you to the breezy hills of Zephyr Town. Rebuild your farm from humble beginnings and breathe new life into the town's once-famous bazaar. Set up your stall to sell produce and goods, and meet charming townsfolk to befriend and romance as you help the community thrive.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 28th August

A gem of a Switch game returns with an NS2 Edition, adding a whole new Star-Crossed World section and giving the visuals and frame rate of the original game a bump as well. We awarded this 3D platformer 9/10 in our review, so we've got high hopes for this return to the Forgotten Land.

Remember, as with Jamboree, if you already own the original physically or digitally, though, you can just buy the (digital) Upgrade Pack separately and it'll upgrade you to the Switch 2 version.

After the world is struck by a powerful meteor, Kirby must use his amazing abilities, including some all-new Mouthful Modes to clear a trail through uncharted territory in this exciting adventure.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition features

Includes:

- A new story: Star-Crossed World

- Improved graphics and frame rate

- Nintendo Switch game: Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion - 5th September

A sequel to Marvelous' first entry in 2019, the stylish mecha action returns on Switch 2 and we're keen to see how this improves on the original. Marvelous is one of the few Switch 2 publishers committed — so far, at least — to releasing bona fide, everything-on-the-cart, physical games on Nintendo's newest console, too.

Created and produced by Kenichiro Tsukuda and featuring stunning mechanical designs from Shoji Kawamori, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion takes the franchise in a dramatic new direction.

Humanity’s fight for liberation begins now!

The return of a classic tactics title, this remaster includes the original PS1 version as well, although the updated version overhauls the experience top-to-bottom.

Please note that this is coming to Switch 1 and 2, but the Switch 2 version is a code in a box. The Switch 2 upgrade is free, however - just remember that the upgrade will take up space on your Switch 2.

Originally released in 1997 for the PlayStation, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS is one of the most beloved titles in the FINAL FANTASY franchise, known for its rich, character-driven story, exhilarating encounters where strategic positioning and forward planning determine the outcome, and deep character customization featuring numerous jobs and countless combinations of abilities to craft your very own strategies. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles brings the classic strategy RPG to modern consoles with numerous improvements and updates—the best way to experience the title for newcomers and veterans alike!

As well as those picks above, there are plenty more Switch 1 & 2 retail games launching in the next couple of months.

