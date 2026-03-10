Given the commercial success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it was only going to be a matter of time before Nintendo and Illumination teamed up again for a sequel, and team up they did.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie sees Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, and Yoshi embark on a galactic adventure to take down Bowser Jr and his Pa. It launches, first and foremost, in cinemas, but if you're wondering when you'll be able to feast your eyes on it from the comfort of your own home, you've come to the right place.

In this guide, we break down everything we know about the Mario Galaxy Movie's streaming debut and make some educated guesses about its all-important release date. We've also provided some information on its potential physical releases, so you can prepare to watch it however you'd like.

Where Can I Watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

At the time of writing, the only place to watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be in cinemas from 1st April 2026.

Given the box office success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, we imagine the sequel will stay on the big screen for quite a long run, so don't worry about missing out if you can't get to a theatre in the opening few weekends.

Is The Mario Galaxy Movie On Streaming Services?

Not yet, no. Nintendo and Illumination still haven't confirmed when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will release on streaming services, but that doesn't mean we can't make some educated guesses about when it will arrive.

North America

In the US, the Mario Galaxy movie will first arrive on Peacock before enjoying a 10-month streaming exclusivity on Netflix (thanks to a renewed agreement between the streaming giant and Universal).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie started streaming on Peacock in the US on 3rd August 2023 — less than four months after its theatrical debut — followed by its Netflix debut on 3rd December.

Assuming the Mario Galaxy Movie is as much of a box office success as its predecessor, there's every chance that we might see it available to stream on Peacock from August 2026 — though, remember, this is just an estimate based on streaming agreements and previous release timings.

Europe

Things aren't quite as clean-cut in Europe. Peacock ended its UK distribution back in 2024, and many Universal animated releases see their streaming debuts on NOW TV rather than Netflix.

The Mario Bros. Movie made its UK streaming debut on NOW TV and Sky Cinema on 25th December 2023. If the sequel follows suit, the Mario Galaxy Movie might arrive on streaming services in the UK in time for Christmas 2026.

Home Rental And DVD

Like streaming, Nintendo and Illumination are yet to confirm when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will release digitally or physically.

Below, we've listed the dates that The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrived in all formats, to help us estimate when we might see the sequel do the same.

Home Rental

The Mario Bros. Movie made its video-on-demand debut on 16th May 2023 in North America and 22nd May in the UK — a mere 41/47 days after its theatrical premiere. This was slightly longer than Universal's usual theatrical-to-PVOD release pattern, which tends to be around 30 days (it was almost exactly a month for Despicable Me 4, Illumination's last major release).

If the sequel follows a similar trend, there's every chance we might be able to rent or buy the Mario Galaxy Movie digitally by the end of May 2026.

DVD, Blu-ray and 4K

Naturally, physical releases take a little longer. The Super Mario Bros. Movie's 4K, Blu-ray and standard DVD editions started cropping up from 13th June 2023, a little over two months after it first arrived in cinemas.

So, could a June 2026 physical release be on the cards for the Galaxy movie? Possibly!