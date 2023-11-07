Hello, and welcome to our Super Mario Bros. Wonder Walkthrough guides!

Here we'll be guiding you through every level in the game and showing you where to find All Flower Coins, All Wonder Flowers and All Wonder Seeds. We'll also be providing All Secret Area locations (You can't hide from us Captain Toad!) as well as taking a look at All Badge Locations. Ready?

Let's-a-go!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: World 6 - Badge Challenge - Grappling Vine II

All Flower Coin Locations

Flower Coin #1

This first one is at the start of the level and off to the right as you start using the vine to whizz up and down vertical strips of orange and blue.

Flower Coin #2

This next is just right above where you got the last one, sat on a little nook right beside the checkpoint flag.

Flower Coin #3

The final one is just a little further along and you'll need to be quick with your vine as it's very low down. Fall onto it then latch onto the wall quickly to zip back out of harm's way.

Wonder Seeds

Wonder Seed #1

Finish the badge challenge!

