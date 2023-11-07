Hello, and welcome to our Super Mario Bros. Wonder Walkthrough guides!

Here we'll be guiding you through every level in the game and showing you where to find All Flower Coins, All Wonder Flowers and All Wonder Seeds. We'll also be providing All Secret Area locations (You can't hide from us Captain Toad!) as well as taking a look at All Badge Locations. Ready?

Let's-a-go!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Special World - Shining Falls Special Triple Threat Deluge

All Flower Coin Locations

Flower Coin #1

Hit all of the white flower pods at the start of the wonder flower sequence to have this coin drop down onto the course.

Flower Coin #2

The second coin is easy to see but you'll need to time your move towards it to avoid the incoming missiles.

Flower Coin #3

Another one that's just along the main route which you will spot as you complete the flower sequence.

Wonder Flower

You'll find this at the start of the level.

Wonder Seeds

Wonder Seed #1

Finish the level!

Make sure to check in at our full Super Mario Bros. Wonder Walkthrough Guides hub for more hints and tips for the game!