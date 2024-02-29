Splatoon Fresh Season 2024
Image: Nintendo Life

Splatoon 3's next season, 'Fresh Season 2024' is almost upon us and, as ever, that means that a whole bunch of new content will soon descend on the Splatlands.

Fresh Season 2024 begins on 1st March 2024 and promises to add new stages, weapon loadouts, gear and more. All of the newbies were shared on the @SplatoonNA and @NintendoUK Twitter accounts, and we have collected together each and every one of them and sorted them into the relevant categories below.

Ready to check out every new feature in Splatoon 3's Fresh Season 2024? Let's dive in.

Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2024 - Every New Feature

Weapons

Base Weapons

  • Recycle Brella 24 Mk 1 - A brand-new Brella with a fast-release canopy and a speedy cooldown.
  • .52 Gal Deco - A new take on the standard .52 Gal, now paired with a Curling Bomb and Splattercolor Screen.
  • New Squiffer - All the same stats as the Classic Squiffer but in a new colour and paired with a Zipcaster / Autobomb loadout.
  • Dread Wringer D - Much the same as the usual Dread Wringer, the 'D' model comes with a new loadout of a Squid Beakon sub and a Wave Breaker special.
  • Foil Flingza Roller - A Flingza Roller accompanied by a Suction Bomb sub and Splattercolor Screen special.
  • Douser Dualies - A new addition to the Dualies family, these pistols can work at either a long- or short-range depending on which nozzle you opt for.
  • Nautilus 79 - This shiny version of the Nautilus 47 comes with a Suction Bomb sub and Triple Splashdown special.
  • Glooga Dualies Deco - The standard Glooga Dualies get a fresh lick of paint and a new loadout with a Point Sensor and Inkzooka.
  • Custom E-liter 4K - A remix of the E-liter 4K, now paired with the Squid Beakon and Kraken Royale.
  • Custom E-liter 4K Scope - The same loadout as the above, but the added scope makes things easier over a long distance — though it cannot hold a charge.
  • Custom Explosher - All the same stats as the regular Explosher, now with an Inkwall and Triple Splashdown in tow.

Stages

Turf War

Marlin Airport

This all-new stage takes place in an airport and offers a good mix of high and low ground thanks to some moving propellor platforms.

Salmon Run

Bonerattle Arena

Set to be Splatoon 3's final Salmon Run stage, Bonerattle Arena takes the game mode back to basics: splatting Salmonids while crowds of supporters cheer you (or your opponents) on.

Gear

New Catalogue

If there's one thing that you can guarantee from a new Splatoon season, it's a new catalogue. Fresh Season 2024 does not disappoint.

Returning Gear

Over 150 items from the Splatoon 2 catalogue will be reappearing in Fresh Season 2024. These can all be bought from the in-game store and stock will change daily.

Splatoon 3 Returning Gear
Image: Nintendo

New Salmon Run Gear

Aside from the usual catalogue introductions, Fresh Season 2024 also brings in additional "slopsuits, gear, banners, decorations, stickers and more" for Salmon Run.

Other

Fizzbangs

These explosive tools will be cropping up in Splatfests moving forward. Throwing a Fizzbang will send ink flying into the sky like a firework, damaging anything unlucky enough to be close by. You can pick them up every time you land on the Splatfest map or when you defeat an opponent.

Tableturf Battle Stages and Cards

Fresh Season 2024 also brings additions to the tabletop battlefield, with seven new stages and 20 new cards joining the ranks in the Tableturf game mode.

New Locker Items

A fresh batch of white locker items has been added to tie in with the 'Side Order' DLC.

New Music

It wouldn't be a new Splatoon season without some new tunes, would it? You can listen to the fresh track 'No Plan Survives' from Riot Act below.

That's every newbie that we have spotted so far. Be sure to keep an eye on this guide in the future for any latecomers.