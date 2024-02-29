Splatoon 3's next season, 'Fresh Season 2024' is almost upon us and, as ever, that means that a whole bunch of new content will soon descend on the Splatlands.
Fresh Season 2024 begins on 1st March 2024 and promises to add new stages, weapon loadouts, gear and more. All of the newbies were shared on the @SplatoonNA and @NintendoUK Twitter accounts, and we have collected together each and every one of them and sorted them into the relevant categories below.
Ready to check out every new feature in Splatoon 3's Fresh Season 2024? Let's dive in.
Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2024 - Every New Feature
Weapons
Base Weapons
- Recycle Brella 24 Mk 1 - A brand-new Brella with a fast-release canopy and a speedy cooldown.
- .52 Gal Deco - A new take on the standard .52 Gal, now paired with a Curling Bomb and Splattercolor Screen.
- New Squiffer - All the same stats as the Classic Squiffer but in a new colour and paired with a Zipcaster / Autobomb loadout.
- Dread Wringer D - Much the same as the usual Dread Wringer, the 'D' model comes with a new loadout of a Squid Beakon sub and a Wave Breaker special.
- Foil Flingza Roller - A Flingza Roller accompanied by a Suction Bomb sub and Splattercolor Screen special.
- Douser Dualies - A new addition to the Dualies family, these pistols can work at either a long- or short-range depending on which nozzle you opt for.
- Nautilus 79 - This shiny version of the Nautilus 47 comes with a Suction Bomb sub and Triple Splashdown special.
- Glooga Dualies Deco - The standard Glooga Dualies get a fresh lick of paint and a new loadout with a Point Sensor and Inkzooka.
- Custom E-liter 4K - A remix of the E-liter 4K, now paired with the Squid Beakon and Kraken Royale.
- Custom E-liter 4K Scope - The same loadout as the above, but the added scope makes things easier over a long distance — though it cannot hold a charge.
- Custom Explosher - All the same stats as the regular Explosher, now with an Inkwall and Triple Splashdown in tow.