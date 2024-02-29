Gear

New Catalogue

If there's one thing that you can guarantee from a new Splatoon season, it's a new catalogue. Fresh Season 2024 does not disappoint.

Only a couple of days until Fresh Season arrives in #Splatoon3 Inkling and Octolings! Take a sneak peek at what awaits you in your new Catalog...

Returning Gear

Over 150 items from the Splatoon 2 catalogue will be reappearing in Fresh Season 2024. These can all be bought from the in-game store and stock will change daily.

New Salmon Run Gear

Aside from the usual catalogue introductions, Fresh Season 2024 also brings in additional "slopsuits, gear, banners, decorations, stickers and more" for Salmon Run.





"Due to recent financial windfalls, additional slopsuits, gear, banners, decorations, stickers and more will soon be made available for purchase by Salmon Run employees. Keep it up."

Other

Fizzbangs

These explosive tools will be cropping up in Splatfests moving forward. Throwing a Fizzbang will send ink flying into the sky like a firework, damaging anything unlucky enough to be close by. You can pick them up every time you land on the Splatfest map or when you defeat an opponent.

Keep an eye out for Fizzbangs during the next Splatfest! They're dropped by splatted opponents and are an extra-festive way to ink your turf 🎆

Tableturf Battle Stages and Cards

Fresh Season 2024 also brings additions to the tabletop battlefield, with seven new stages and 20 new cards joining the ranks in the Tableturf game mode.



Master the use of powerful cards like Pearl Drone with a low Special Point spend, Order Dualies, and Pearl & Marina. That's not all! 20 additional Tableturf cards will be added! Side Order cards are also on the way!

New Locker Items

A fresh batch of white locker items has been added to tie in with the 'Side Order' DLC.





SRL Color Theory Department is back, letting you know that white colored locker decorations are in! We theorize that's because of the uptick in white gear and weapons in Side Order.Check out cushions, corals, vases, and more, all in this hip hue, in next season's catalog!

New Music

It wouldn't be a new Splatoon season without some new tunes, would it? You can listen to the fresh track 'No Plan Survives' from Riot Act below.

That's every newbie that we have spotted so far. Be sure to keep an eye on this guide in the future for any latecomers.