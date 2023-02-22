Splatoon 3's Fresh Season 2023 is right around the corner (coming 1st March), and the official @SplatoonNA Twitter account has been hard at work drip-feeding us things to expect in the latest update.
In amongst the new weapons and stages, the account shared an upcoming feature that will make it even easier to battle with a select group of people. The 'Pools' feature will allow you to enter a unique series of characters to be added to a group with all those who have entered the same. When in this 'Pool' together, you can send battle requests, messages and notifications to those in there with you without the need of having them as your friend — neat!
Whether this is used for splatting with like-minded people or more of a clan structure, we like the idea of providing us squid kids with even more ways to connect.
The above tweet uses "Turf War Heroes" as a potential room name, but with endless possibilities for user inputs, how long will it be before the list of banned bad words grows even longer?
Are you excited to hop into a Splatoon 3 pool? Ink your thoughts in the comments below.
[source twitter.com]
I am still a bit confused about how it will work, but I'm sure it will make sense once it is available. I'm hoping that it will make it easier to play with other people without having to become friends with them
I'm hoping this will make it easier to play in or host local competitions or game nights.
There should be a guide to keep track of all of these updates. It’s a little hard to follow. Splatoon 3 is seriously roaring back to life with Fresh Season. It makes Chill Season look like it’s been truly chill.
Off topic: NL could say something about the launch of the new(old) Digimon new order game. It’s a very welcome addition to the library and it’s available today!
This will make tournaments easier by getting rid of the requirement to add your opponents as friends at a system level. Not that that was really difficult in the first place
But will this apply to Salmon Run?
