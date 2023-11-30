Drizzle Season is coming to an end in Splatoon 3 and that means that it is once again time to get chilly.

Chill Season 2023 kicks off on 1st December and it is set to bring a whole new batch of weapons, stages and gear to the Splatlands. This isn't quite the feature-rich update that we have seen from previous seasons, but there is still a lot of good stuff to get into, with new weapon loadouts and some returning classics to keep things interesting.

The following features were revealed by the @SplatoonNA Twitter account in the weeks leading up to the season opener, but with so much to take in, we have collected every newbie and sorted it into its relevant category below.

Ready to see what gifts Chill Season 2023 will bring? Let's get swimming...

Splatoon 3 Chill Season 2023 - Every New Feature

Weapons

Base Weapons

Snipewriter 5B - A fresh take on the standard Snipewriter. Comes with a Splash Wall sub and Ink Storm Special Weapon.

- A fresh take on the standard Snipewriter. Comes with a Splash Wall sub and Ink Storm Special Weapon. Foil Squeezer - A festive remodel of a regular Squeezer paired with Autobombs and the Splattercolor Screen.

- A festive remodel of a regular Squeezer paired with Autobombs and the Splattercolor Screen. Undercover Sorella Brella - All the same stats as the normal Sorella Brella but teamed up with a Torpedo and Splattercolor Screen.

- All the same stats as the normal Sorella Brella but teamed up with a Torpedo and Splattercolor Screen. Painbrush Nouveau - This jazzed-up Painbrush comes with the Point Sensor sub and Tenta Missiles Special.

- This jazzed-up Painbrush comes with the Point Sensor sub and Tenta Missiles Special. REEF-LUX 450 Deco - A new look for the regular model paired with the Splash Wall and Reefslider.

- A new look for the regular model paired with the Splash Wall and Reefslider. S-BLAST '91 - All of the same stats as the S-BLAST '92 but with a fresh lick of paint and combined with both Burst Bombs and Booyah Bombs.

- All of the same stats as the S-BLAST '92 but with a fresh lick of paint and combined with both Burst Bombs and Booyah Bombs. Neo Splatana Stamper - The standard Splatana Stamper gets a fresh lick of paint and is now paired with Toxic Mist and the Crab Tank.

- The standard Splatana Stamper gets a fresh lick of paint and is now paired with Toxic Mist and the Crab Tank. Enperry Splat Dualies - A remodelled version of your standard Splat Dualies, now with Curling Bombs and the Triple Splashdown.

- A remodelled version of your standard Splat Dualies, now with Curling Bombs and the Triple Splashdown. Custom Blaster - All of the same stats as your regular Blaster with a new loadout of the Point Sensor and Triple Splashdown.

Special Weapons

Splattercolor Screen - Forms a moving ink wall that damages any enemy it touches and removes their ability to see the colour of ink. Be warned: it looks like a shield, but it is not a shield.



Notice that in addition to ocular monochromatic enhancement, enemies who touch the screen take damage.

And for the deploying team, remember that this is not a shield—it will not stop incoming ink! You really have to see this effect for yourself! Fortunately, we have a video.Notice that in addition to ocular monochromatic enhancement, enemies who touch the screen take damage.And for the deploying team, remember that this is not a shield—it will not stop incoming ink! pic.twitter.com/nP3f1TVOy7 November 20, 2023

Triple Splashdown - Splatoon 2's Splashdown special makes a return in a new triple form. This lets you leap into the air and summon two inky fists, each of which does splash damage to the surrounding area as you come back down to earth.

The Triple Splashdown is a modified version of the special weapon used in Inkopolis, arriving in #Splatoon3 's Chill Season 2023. Rise into the air and pound the ground with two fearsome fists of ink, generating up to three explosions! pic.twitter.com/v9XyrRkRpr November 28, 2023

Stages

Robo ROM-en

This ramen restaurant makes its series debut in Chill Season 2022. Taking place around the eating area (and under a giant mechanical bowl of noodles), the stage looks to provide a good amount of high ground for the long-range players out there, and some intersecting slopes for some nifty close-quarters combat.

Robo ROM-en – the big, family-friendly ramen restaurant, renowned for its robotic cooks and waiters – opens for business in #Splatoon3 's Chill Season 2023! Diners who don't have a taste for squid ink ramen are advised to visit outside of Turf War battles. pic.twitter.com/GdrpwxkT50 November 27, 2023

Bluefin Depot

Making its almighty return from Splatoon, Bluefin Depot will also be added to the stages pile in Chill Season 2023. The coal mine set-up has now been substituted for a living museum, with lifts and working machinery making for a battle full of crafty movement.

Bluefin Depot from the original Splatoon returns in #Splatoon3 's Chill Season 2023! The ruins of this once prosperous coal mine have been redeveloped to draw in tourists. pic.twitter.com/07QjWGM7wC November 27, 2023

Gear

New Catalogue

It wouldn't be a new season without a new catalogue. You can get a look at some of the items, banners and gear that will be unlockable this time in the following teaser.

The #Splatoon3 Chill Season 2023 catalog is stuffed with fresh emotes, locker decorations and seasonal gear to warm your cockles (and mussels) amidst the wintry weather! pic.twitter.com/mbRjspAv2i November 22, 2023

New Locker Items

As well as more customisation for your Inkling/Octoling, there is also a new batch of locker items to keep your storage looking fresh. The vibe appears to be 'cosy' this time around, with coffee, lanterns and letters taking centre stage.

Other

New Music

Predictably, there are also several new tunes to get Chill Season 2023 started with a bang(er). You can get a taste of one of the new battle anthems, 'Slopping Spree', from the Splatlandian pop group Chirpy Chirps below.

pic.twitter.com/Kq4ks7NDU8 In a fast-paced music industry, Chirpy Chips follow no one's rhythm but their own. This battle theme, "Slopping Spree", embodies their signature sound – raw and retro in equal measure. #Splatoon3 November 23, 2023

New Salmon Run Bosses

A brand-new Salmon Run boss will be heading to the egg-collecting game mode in Chill Season 2023. The Megalodontia looks to be big and mean, so prepare to throw in a lot of firepower to take it out.

Speaking of ocular enhancement, keep your eyes peeled this December for Megalodontia, a new King Salmonid! It's the largest observed—we estimate its bite radius at 1.4 boats wide. Yes, we're using boats as a unit of measurement! Desperate times call for desperate measurements! pic.twitter.com/4JKoMVi4J3 November 17, 2023

New Tableturf Battle Cards

All of the new main and Special weapons that debut in Chill Season 2023 will be treated to a Tableturf Battle card, perfect for spicing up your current deck.

That's every newbie that we have spotted so far. Let's get ready to chill.