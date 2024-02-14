It has been a long old time since we got a game with Princess Peach in the starring role. The DS's Super Princess Peach didn't get things off to the best start and in the ensuing years, the Mushroom Kingdom monarch has been more of a supporting cast member despite some prominent appearances here and there. It's a wrong that needs to be made right, and Princess Peach: Showtime! looks like it is doing just that.

Set to be released on the Switch on 22nd March, Showtime will see Peach back in the driver's seat, setting out on a mission to save the Sparkle Theater from the evil Grape and the Sour Bunch. To do so, Princess Peach teams up with the theatre's guardian, Stella, who lets her transform into different outfits, each of which comes with its own unique abilities.

At the time of writing, we have seen 10 different transformations that you will be able to put to the test and we have collected them together for you to check out below. There is every chance that Nintendo has more costumes that it is yet to reveal, so keep an eye on this guide in the future to see if any more drop.

Ready to see what's in the wardrobe? Let's pull back the curtain...

Princess Peach: Showtime! Every Costume Transformation

Cowgirl Peach

Toss enemies and grab items with a lasso and saddle up your trusty horse as a quick-flingin’ cowgirl. Yeehaw!

Swordfighter Peach

Fend off the Sour Bunch with graceful slashes, dodges, and counterattacks as a sensational swordfighter.

Patissiere Peach

Bake and decorate sweets with a dollop of cream and charm as a talented patissiere. Whip something up within the time limit!

Kung Fu Peach

Defend the school with artful jabs, kicks, and jumps as a disciplined kung fu master. Send foes flying with strength and balance.

Detective Peach

Don your sleuthing cap to question locals, uncover clues, and solve a classic “whodunnit” mystery as a clever detective.

Ninja Peach

Hide in the scenery using props, jump wall to wall, and take out foes with kunai as an agile ninja. Move swiftly and strike!

Figure Skater Peach

Use her practiced poise to take to the rink and put her foes on thin ice. Join a dazzling performance filled with quick-timed spins and jumps, and skate around the competition to help your fellow dancers!

Dashing Thief Peach

Traverse, infiltrate, and swing through this daring performance with various gadgets and sneak by the defenses of the thieves of the Sour Bunch. Embrace the thrills (and charms!) of espionage, then make your dramatic escape.

Mermaid Peach

Being beneath the sea won’t stop Peach from carrying a tune! Use her magical voice to control schools of fish and harmonize with an aquatic orchestra. Direct these friendly fish to reveal pathways and help solve puzzles.

Mighty Peach

Look toward the sky: It’s … Mighty Peach! Go from hero to superhero and defend the locals with powerful punches and superhuman strength. Fly, fling objects and fight enemies in an action-filled spectacle in the sky and on the ground.

These are all of the outfit transformations that we have seen so far, but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming weeks to see if Peach has anything else up her sleeve.

